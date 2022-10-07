Polls show that Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been left reeling by a late-breaking story from The Daily Beast that claimed he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. Mr Walker’s ex-partner has now claimed that she had to press him into coming through with the money.Mr Walker has lied several times about the number of children he has, apparently even keeping campaign staff in the dark. He has also repeated numerous false claims about his past, as well as facing serious allegations of domestic violence.The scandal appears to have seriously hurt...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO