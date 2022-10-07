ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Missing teen out of Winston-Salem found safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Jaylin Lewis was found safe Sunday night. PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy. According to investigators, police are searching for 15-year-old Jaylin Lamont Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem wearing a light...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Reidsville, NC
WXII 12

Unidentified body found in Greensboro, police investigate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was found dead Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Officers were called to Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard around 11 a.m. regarding a body found in the area. They found one person with a gunshot wound dead upon arrival. An investigation is...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

63-year-old woman, juvenile, both shot in Lexington: LPD

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 63-year-old woman and a juvenile were both shot in Lexington on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department. At 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Cotton Grove Road after getting a report of a 63-year-old woman with a gunshot injury. While investigating the gunshot injury call, officers received […]
LEXINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Man shot Sunday at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CBS 17 previously...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

DWI rollover crash leaves Greensboro man injured in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.
BURLINGTON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon resident reports scam

A local resident alerted the Town of Elon Police Department of a new scam in the area Oct. 7, according to a Facebook post from the department. A yellow note — labeled important — was left on the resident’s front porch listing a phone number. The note said to call the number and be ready to give a bank account number.
ELON, NC
abc45.com

Juvenile Dead in Rollins St Assault

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 3:55 p.m., Greensboro Police arrived on the 700 block of Rollins Street for a gunfire report. One male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a 17-year-old juvenile, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he died. The is no suspect(s) information at this time, as this is being investigated as a homicide. No further information is available at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

