This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
3 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage month
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the Triad
Missing teen out of Winston-Salem found safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Jaylin Lewis was found safe Sunday night. PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy. According to investigators, police are searching for 15-year-old Jaylin Lamont Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem wearing a light...
‘I pulled my pistol off my side and shot her, brother’; Man told 911 dispatch that woman attacked him before Trinity shooting
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged in a Randolph County shooting. 911 calls reveal that the man that investigators say pulled the trigger said that a woman attacked him in his car before he allegedly shot her. He said, multiple times, that he did not know the woman. The 911 caller told […]
Guilford County deputies use pepper spray on people at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office had to use pepper spray at a GCS high school. It happened at Southern Guilford High School Friday. This story is developing. WFMY News 2 is working to find out why pepper spray was used on people at...
Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
1 dead after apartment fire on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro, investigators say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after an early morning fire, officials say. Crews were called to apartments in the 3000 block of Yanceyville Street around 1:40 a.m. Monday morning. A fire investigator on the scene said that one person was found dead inside an apartment and they are still working on processing […]
WXII 12
Unidentified body found in Greensboro, police investigate
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was found dead Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Officers were called to Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard around 11 a.m. regarding a body found in the area. They found one person with a gunshot wound dead upon arrival. An investigation is...
63-year-old woman, juvenile, both shot in Lexington: LPD
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 63-year-old woman and a juvenile were both shot in Lexington on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department. At 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Cotton Grove Road after getting a report of a 63-year-old woman with a gunshot injury. While investigating the gunshot injury call, officers received […]
Person airlifted to hospital with a gunshot wound in Trinity: RCSO
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital due to a gunshot wound, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:06 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Roy Farlow Road and Archdale Road. First responders came to the scene […]
2 shot, injured after shooting in Lexington on Cotton Grove Road
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 63-year-old woman and a boy were shot in Lexington Saturday, police said. Lexington police arrived at Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. and found a woman shot. Police then received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital saying there was a boy with a similar injury,...
Greensboro woman charged with robbing the same Circle K on two separate occasions: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is being charged with two robberies at the same location, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m on Friday morning, officers came to Circle K on 631 Green Valley Road after getting a report of a commercial robbery at the business. Police were able to take the […]
wfmynews2.com
Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.
2 women found guilty in woman’s 2019 death at North Carolina gas station
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were found guilty on Friday on 11 of 16 charges in connection with the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019. Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27, were arrested in October 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after police […]
Teen charged in shooting death of a woman in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen is responsible for shooting and killing a woman in Winston-Salem in August. The Winston-Salem Police Department said Ashley Hartwell was shot in the head 17th Street August 22. She was listed in critical condition, but she did not survive. After an investigation, police said...
wfmynews2.com
Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
cbs17
Man shot Sunday at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CBS 17 previously...
DWI rollover crash leaves Greensboro man injured in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon resident reports scam
A local resident alerted the Town of Elon Police Department of a new scam in the area Oct. 7, according to a Facebook post from the department. A yellow note — labeled important — was left on the resident’s front porch listing a phone number. The note said to call the number and be ready to give a bank account number.
Deadly crashes are on the rise in Greensboro, transportation engineer works to implement more safety measures
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Data shows deadly crashes are on the rise in Greensboro. The Metropolitan Planning Organization tracks traffic incidents and has found that fatal crashes have increased since 2017. Now the organization is vying for a federal grant to help prevent traffic fatalities. According to Lydia Mclntyre the...
abc45.com
Juvenile Dead in Rollins St Assault
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 3:55 p.m., Greensboro Police arrived on the 700 block of Rollins Street for a gunfire report. One male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a 17-year-old juvenile, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he died. The is no suspect(s) information at this time, as this is being investigated as a homicide. No further information is available at this time.
Person hit in the head with sledgehammer prop during massive affray at youth football game at Glenn High School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School after a massive affray occurred at a youth football game on Saturday morning. Officers came to the scene at 11:14 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at a youth football game. While officers were en route, additional calls were received stating that […]
Comments / 2