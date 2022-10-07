ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

TBR News Media

Brookhaven town board unanimously adopts new map, concludes redistricting process

The Town of Brookhaven’s controversial redistricting process concluded on Thursday, Sept. 29, after the Town Board voted unanimously to approve the latest proposed map. The Town Board, which has a 6-1 Republican majority, took over the redistricting process after an appointed redistricting committee failed to find agreement on a draft proposal. Days after the committee formally disbanded, Town Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) presented his own map. For more on this story, see “Brookhaven officials react to latest redistricting proposal” (TBR News Media website).
BROOKHAVEN, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
City
Smithtown, NY
Smithtown, NY
Government
TBR News Media

Palumbo and Johnson face off in state Senate debate

The Republican and Democratic Party nominees for New York’s 1st State Senate District took to the debate stage on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Hampton Bays Senior Center. Hosted by the Hampton Bays Civic Association, incumbent state Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) and Democratic challenger Skyler Johnson, a Mount Sinai native, tackled various pressing issues in Albany. Questions were submitted by members of the civic, as well as some in the audience.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Town given update on Grand at Baldwin development

Many in the Baldwin community are supporting the development of a mixed-use, transit-oriented project that was the main item on the agenda of a Hempstead Town Board hearing on Monday. The Grand at Baldwin is a proposed $100 million, five-story apartment building that would be constructed by Breslin Realty Development...
BALDWIN, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
#Election Local#Research Library#Trustee#Special Library#The Smithtown Library
Chalkbeat

More budget cuts ahead for some NYC schools

Even as many New York City schools reel from this summer’s budget cuts, some principals are bracing for another financial hit.For the first time since the start of the pandemic, schools with enrollment shortfalls will have to pay back money midway through the school year. Education department budget directors warned many schools last week that they may have to let go of, or “excess,” teachers to achieve hundreds of thousands of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Thousands flock to Huntington fall festival

For nearly 30 years, the Long Island Fall Festival has welcomed autumn to Huntington during the Columbus Day weekend. This year the event took place Friday, Oct. 7, though Monday, Oct. 10. The admission-free festival, hosted by Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Huntington, featured carnival rides,...
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: October 6 to October 13, 2022

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach presents its 22nd annual Women’s EXPO from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A showcase and a marketplace for Long Island women entrepreneurs, the indoor event will feature over 80 exhibitors who create or distribute a variety of products, including jewelry, pottery, soaps, food and more. The indoor event is a great opportunity to support local women entrepreneurs while shopping for holiday gift giving. Free admission. Call 585-9393, ext. 296 or visit www.womensexpoli.org.
SMITHTOWN, NY
mediafeed.org

How much does NYU really cost?

New York University, commonly referred to as NYU, is known for being a leader in global education. With campuses in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, as well as study sites around the world, NYU provides ample opportunities for students to study abroad. NYU tuition, at $56,500 per year for the 2021-22 school year, is higher than the national average of $35,807.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

