Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenHarrison, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Related
Brookhaven town board unanimously adopts new map, concludes redistricting process
The Town of Brookhaven’s controversial redistricting process concluded on Thursday, Sept. 29, after the Town Board voted unanimously to approve the latest proposed map. The Town Board, which has a 6-1 Republican majority, took over the redistricting process after an appointed redistricting committee failed to find agreement on a draft proposal. Days after the committee formally disbanded, Town Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) presented his own map. For more on this story, see “Brookhaven officials react to latest redistricting proposal” (TBR News Media website).
27east.com
Former Southampton Assistant Principal Files Complaint Against School District Claiming Racial Discrimination
A former assistant principal at Southampton High School has lodged a formal complaint against Superintendent of Schools Nicholas Dyno and the Southampton Union Free School District for “unlawful discriminatory and... more. Suffolk County government is far from alone in having its computer network hacked last month — a massive...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
Democracy on the edge: The future is up to you
If you’re not sure, check now. Participating in how our country, state, county and town are governed has never been more important than it is today. Right now. And the responsibility is yours. There’s a lot riding on the outcome of the 2022 elections — in Washington and in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palumbo and Johnson face off in state Senate debate
The Republican and Democratic Party nominees for New York’s 1st State Senate District took to the debate stage on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Hampton Bays Senior Center. Hosted by the Hampton Bays Civic Association, incumbent state Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) and Democratic challenger Skyler Johnson, a Mount Sinai native, tackled various pressing issues in Albany. Questions were submitted by members of the civic, as well as some in the audience.
rew-online.com
Hempstead IDA Grants 5-Year Extension of Property Tax Abatements for Regency’s Gallery at Westbury Plaza￼
Fred Parola, chief executive of the Town of Hempstead Industrial Development Agency (IDA), said the agency has granted a five-year extension of property tax abatements for the Gallery at Westbury Plaza shopping center. The IDA acted at its Sept. 20 meeting on an application from the shopping center’s owner, the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Town given update on Grand at Baldwin development
Many in the Baldwin community are supporting the development of a mixed-use, transit-oriented project that was the main item on the agenda of a Hempstead Town Board hearing on Monday. The Grand at Baldwin is a proposed $100 million, five-story apartment building that would be constructed by Breslin Realty Development...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular catering hall Chateau Briand to close by end of year, state filing shows
The Scotto brothers also own and operate The Fox Hollow and The Somerley, both in Woodbury.
Columbus Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Columbus Day, the U.S. federal holiday that commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas, is Monday. The holiday is celebrated in New York City as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day. Here’s a look at what else is open and closed on Staten Island in...
Suffolk Police to hold property auction Oct. 19
The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the department’s property section, located at 30 Yaphank Avenue in Yaphank. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the jewelry and...
More budget cuts ahead for some NYC schools
Even as many New York City schools reel from this summer’s budget cuts, some principals are bracing for another financial hit.For the first time since the start of the pandemic, schools with enrollment shortfalls will have to pay back money midway through the school year. Education department budget directors warned many schools last week that they may have to let go of, or “excess,” teachers to achieve hundreds of thousands of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
Thousands flock to Huntington fall festival
For nearly 30 years, the Long Island Fall Festival has welcomed autumn to Huntington during the Columbus Day weekend. This year the event took place Friday, Oct. 7, though Monday, Oct. 10. The admission-free festival, hosted by Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Huntington, featured carnival rides,...
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
nypressnews.com
Hochul, Zeldin avoid crossing paths during NYC Columbus Day Parade as Adams blows kisses to hecklers
Mayor Adams dismissed a handful of hecklers with air kisses while Gov. Hochul and her Republican opponent avoided confrontation during Monday’s 78th annual Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan. Adams, Hochul, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) and other Empire State politicians joined the crowds along Fifth Ave. to honor the contributions...
Times … and dates: October 6 to October 13, 2022
Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach presents its 22nd annual Women’s EXPO from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A showcase and a marketplace for Long Island women entrepreneurs, the indoor event will feature over 80 exhibitors who create or distribute a variety of products, including jewelry, pottery, soaps, food and more. The indoor event is a great opportunity to support local women entrepreneurs while shopping for holiday gift giving. Free admission. Call 585-9393, ext. 296 or visit www.womensexpoli.org.
2 teens shot outside of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's Long Island home
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s twin daughters called the police Sunday after two people were shot outside of Zeldin’s Long Island home.
Columbus Day garbage collection: NYC Sanitation Department announces holiday trash pickup
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Sanitation Department (DSNY) said it would conduct trash collection Monday through a continuation of its pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program that provides additional service on typical off-days. Residents who normally have their trash removed Monday can put their material at the curb...
mediafeed.org
How much does NYU really cost?
New York University, commonly referred to as NYU, is known for being a leader in global education. With campuses in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, as well as study sites around the world, NYU provides ample opportunities for students to study abroad. NYU tuition, at $56,500 per year for the 2021-22 school year, is higher than the national average of $35,807.
TBR News Media
East Setauket, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
Comments / 0