NBC San Diego

Are ESG ETFs a Gimmick? The Debate Surrounding the Transparency and Social Agendas of Sustainable Investing

ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. ESG is a new industry of funds launched by companies like BlackRock, Vanguard and Fidelity that are invested in companies that meet certain criteria. These ideals pertain to standards of diversity, equity and inclusion, pollution and carbon emissions, and data security, among others.
NBC San Diego

Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets

Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
NBC San Diego

These 11 Colleges Have Some of the Wealthiest Alumni in the U.S.

In September, Forbes released its annual "Forbes 400" list, which ranked the wealthiest people in the U.S. And Forbes found that being rich isn't the only thing people like Elon Musk, Larry page and Abigail Johnson have in common: many of them graduated from just a handful of schools. According...
NBC San Diego

Bitcoin Falls After the Jobs Report, But Crypto Prices Show Relative Stability

The crypto market fell with stocks after the highly anticipated jobs report showed the labor market is still tight and could keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise rates aggressively. The price of bitcoin fell 3.3% to $19,380.74, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell 2.7% to $1,322.40. On Friday...
NBC San Diego

Here's How to Pay 0% Capital Gains Taxes With a Six-Figure Income

You may qualify for the 0% long-term capital gains rate for 2022 with taxable income of $41,675 or less for single filers and $83,350 or under for married couples filing jointly. You may be in the 0% tax bracket, even with six figures of joint income with a spouse, depending...
NBC San Diego

Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech

Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Claw Back Losses as Volatility Continues

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were choppy on Monday as volatility continued amid concerns over economic growth and monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline by mid-afternoon, having fallen more than 0.8% in early trade. Retail and chemicals...
NBC San Diego

Bond Markets Closed for Columbus Day as Investors Mull Fed Policy

Bond markets were closed Monday for Columbus Day as global stock markets and U.S. futures fell following U.S. jobs data released last week. On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury ended the session at 3.888%, up by less than a basis point after a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.312%, also gaining less than a basis point.
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Fall to Start Week With Key Inflation Data, Earnings Ahead

Stock futures were lower Monday morning as the markets come out of a tumultuous week and traders look ahead to key reports coming in the next week that can offer insights into the health of the economy. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 49 points. S&P 500...
NBC San Diego

Rocket Builder Astra Space Gets Delisting Warning From Nasdaq

Embattled small rocket-builder Astra said it received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq after its stock spent 30 straight days below $1 per share. The company has 180 days to lift its share price or face delisting, according to a regulatory filing. The company has been saddled with quarterly losses...
