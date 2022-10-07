Read full article on original website
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
This 650-HP Nissan Patrol Will Put A GT-R To Shame
Normally, we associate German tuner Manhart with the cars of its home country. With 800-hp Mercedes and totally custom BMW M cars, there's no shortage of high-horsepower tuned German machinery from the firm. This Nissan Patrol, the overseas cousin to the Nissan Armada we get here in the States, is...
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Hellcat Charger Wipes The Floor With ZL1 Camaro
Some people are born to race on the quarter mile track, think Dominique Toroto or Dale Earnhardt. However, others are better reserved for driving in the test and tune class practicing until they can get a little better at it. This was certainly the case with one Camaro owner whose burnout skills and throttle control need a lot of work. Of course, there is something kind of special about this particular race that sets it apart from other interesting competitive runs. That is the cars racing and after you see how this went down you'll be rolling on the floor laughing.
Super-Rare Chevelle LS6 Leads The Way At Mecum's Chicago Auction
The muscle car era peaked in 1970 and the car responsible was the 1970 LS6 Chevelle. With a massive 454-cid monster of an engine under the hood and the Z51 SS454 package, the LS6 Chevelle essentially threw the last punch in the muscle car fight. Although small brawls continued throughout the decade, none could come close to Chevy’s ultimate muscle car. Making 450-horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, the 454-cid LS6 engine was equipped with 4-bolt mains, an 11.25:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter cam, rectangular-port heads and an aluminum intake.
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars
The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.
2023 Toyota GR86 Review: A Comprehensive Makeover By The GR Gods
Why does it seem like the common man has been priced out of the fun-to-drive cars? Because for the most part, he has. Try finding a brand-new, manual transmission sports coupe for under $30,000 and you’ll discover only 4 cars from which to choose and two of them are essentially the same: the Subaru BRZ and the Toyota GR86. With a starting MSRP of $28,995 including the delivery fee, we should be thankful Toyota remains committed to this attainable, rear-wheel drive brand of motoring. So even though the selection is sparse, don’t worry; the GR86 delivers the goods you crave.
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
