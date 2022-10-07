Read full article on original website
Road & Track
This Ferrari 400i Limo Is a Different Kind of One-Off
The Ferrari nameplate has been affixed to some of the greatest sports cars in automotive history. This particular 1981 Ferrari 400i for sale on eBay Motors is certainly not an example of that long-standing brand excellence, but it still might just be one of the most intriguing Ferraris available today. That’s because this V-12-powered 2+2 has been given the limousine treatment by G&K Automotive Conversion and Pininfarina, and can now hold you and six of your corner-loving friends.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Classic Car Water Crossing Goes Wrong
We love classic cars and all their little quirks, especially since driving one teaches you to appreciate the good and identify the bad of modern cars. A perfect example of the former was plainly exposed in the UK when a father and son tried fording a creek in the UK using their 1929 Morris Oxford. Instead of just cruising through the water like today’s crossovers or even compact hatchbacks, their British classic struggled.
techeblog.com
Twin-Turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante with 1232HP Hits the Autobahn
You’ve seen a 1100hp Lamborghini Huracan take on a MotoGP bike, now check out this twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante with 1,250hp going for a top speed run on Germany’s Autobahn. From the factory, it comes equipped with a naturally-aspirated 5.2L V10 engine making 631 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 62 mph in a mere 2.9-seconds.
Top Speed
Ford Mustang GT ‘Gen3’ Supercar Demands Respect with 600 Horsepower
After making its world debut in mid-September, the seventh-generation Ford Mustang now welcomes its first racing iteration – not the track-only Dark Horse R version. Developed by Ford Performance in cooperation with Dick Johnson Racing, the new Mustang GT Supercar made its first appearance during the practice sessions at the Bathurst 1000. The racer did its first laps around Mount Panorama, and it is intensively preparing for the 2023 Australian Supercars Championship.
Road & Track
Drag Racing Firm Will Sell You an Overhauled 2JZ Block That's Stronger Than the Original
Toyota's 2JZ straight-six is well-known for being strong enough to withstand ridiculous amounts of power. First made famous in the now-collectible Mk4 Supra, the engine has become one of the go-tos for drag racers across the planet for its ability to reliably hold boost, pass after pass. But even the legendary 2JZ has its limits. That's where the aftermarket comes in.
gmauthority.com
Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Previous Three Generations: Video
The new 2023 Corvette Z06 is dripping with go-faster goodies and track-ready performance, enhancing the already formidable eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 with a new engine, aggressive aero, revised suspension, and much, much more. Now, we’re watching as the 2023 Corvette Z06 hits the track alongside the previous three generations of Z06 in the following brief video from Chevrolet.
Road & Track
Mario Andretti Will Drive a Modern McLaren F1 Car at Laguna Seca this Weekend
The promise made by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown to give Mario Andretti a run in a modern McLaren Formula 1 machine will be fulfilled this weekend in Monterey. For the 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner and 1978 F1 world champion, the second edition of the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will thrust the 82-year-old icon into action at a track that played home to many memorable drives and his farewell to IndyCar in 1994.
torquenews.com
Best SUV and Truck Tires of 2022 for All Season and Snow Driving Conditions
Discover right now the SUV and truck tires Consumer Reports analysts say are stand outs for performance, safety, and treadwear reliability to get you ready for this winter. Shopping for new tires for your vehicle can be confusing. Yes, you may own an SUV. But, is it a compact SUV, a mid-size SUV, or a large SUV? Which matters quite a bit. In general, the smaller SUVs can use traditional car tires that offer a lower cost in tire replacement. However, larger SUVs and trucks need tires designed for more rigorous wear and tear.
Road & Track
McLaren's Zak Brown Has Never Seen Formula 1 So Hot, Ever
Zak Brown became CEO of McLaren Racing in 2016, right at the storied race team’s lowest ebb [fig. 1]. He’d earlier made a name (and a fortune) for himself with his motorsport marketing firm, Just Marketing International. He is intimately acquainted with the business of motorsport. Road &...
Jalopnik
The RadRunner 2 E-Bike: What Do You Want to Know?
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the electric bike space over the past few years, you might have noticed a few fledgling brands coming in and shaking things up faster than cycling stalwarts like Giant, Cannondale and Specialized could hop on the e-bike hype train. Dutch company VanMoof...
