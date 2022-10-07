ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Lexington man charged with soliciting a child by computer: court records

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing a charge of soliciting a child by computer, according to Davidson County court records.

Jose Anacleto Gomez, 38, is accused in court records of attempting “to pickup a 15-year-old juvenile female for the purpose of a sex act.”

Gomez was given a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Nov. 4.

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

