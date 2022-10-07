Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits scene of petrol station explosion in Co Donegal
Ireland’s premier has visited the site of a petrol station explosion that killed 10 people, including two teenagers and a young child. Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke to members of the emergency services who worked for 24 hours to locate victims following Friday’s devastating blast in Creeslough, County Donegal. Irish police believe the explosion that ripped through the Applegreen service station, convenience store and adjoining buildings was a “tragic accident”.All 10 victims were from the Creeslough area.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DUP leader pays tribute to victims of Donegal blastHundreds form a human chain outside Parliament against Assange extraditionIan Blackford says PM and Chancellor made ‘the worst first impression in the history’
BBC
Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
Woman tells Kate ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast walkabout
The Princess of Wales has been challenged by a woman in Northern Ireland who suggested she was not visiting her own country.The exchange unfolded when Kate and William were undertaking an impromptu meet and greet with people in north Belfast.The royal couple, who were on a one day visit to Northern Ireland, were shaking hands with the public on the city’s Antrim Road after visiting a suicide prevention charity.The woman reached out and shook Kate’s hand and while doing so said: “Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own...
Expat is left fighting for life after an ambulance racing to an emergency accidentally runs him over in Sydney as his family rushes from Ireland to be with him in hospital
A man fighting for life after being hit by an ambulance in Sydney's inner-city has been identified as an Irish expat. Eion Sweeney, 32, from the north Irish town of Clonmany, was walking along Elizabeth Street in Surry Hills around 12.15am Sunday when an emergency vehicle on its way to an urgent call struck him at an intersection.
Donegal prepares for funerals of petrol station blast victims
The County Donegal village of Creeslough and nearby communities are preparing for a series of emotional funerals as police investigate the cause of an explosion that killed 10 people in Ireland. State pathologists were conducting postmortems on Monday at Letterkenny University hospital while Creeslough remained shrouded in grief after Friday’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vigils take place in Donegal in memory of Creeslough explosion victims
Hundreds of people have gathered at a vigil in memory of the 10 people who died in a devastating explosion in an Irish village.A five-year-old girl and her father were among the victims of the blast which took place on Friday in Creeslough, Co Donegal, at a complex that includes residential apartments and a petrol station.The huge explosion claimed the lives of 10 local people who were named by police on Sunday.Those who died were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old...
10 killed, 8 injured in an explosion at a gas station in Ireland
LONDON — The death toll from a gas station explosion that shattered a small village in northwest Ireland rose to 10 on Saturday, and emergency workers who combed through piles of rubble said they did not expect to find more bodies. Irish police said no one remained missing after...
BBC
Creeslough: County Donegal village 'never the same again' after tragedy
The village of Creeslough will never be the same again after an explosion that killed 10 people, residents have said. The close-knit community of about 400 people, well-known to tourists visiting some of County Donegal's most scenic spots, is coming to terms with an unprecedented scale of loss. The explosion...
rsvplive.ie
Garda confirm that nine people have died following Donegal explosion
Gardaí have confirmed that nine people are now dead following yesterday's explosion at a service station in Co Donegal. The explosion occurred at the Applegreen Service Station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough at 3.20pm. It caused a major collapse at the service station and a block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Books of condolence opening across Ireland for Creeslough victims
Books of condolence are being opened across the island of Ireland for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy.People will be able to pay tribute to the 10 people who lost their lives in an explosion in the small village at locations across Donegal, including at St Michael’s Church and Creeslough Day Centre.Books have also been opened at Donegal county council offices from 9am-4.30pm at Lifford, Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Donegal town, Dungloe and Milford.In Dublin, Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy has opened an online book of condolence, as has the Mayor of Limerick Francis Foley.A book was also opened at Cork City Hall...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
Llanelli fraudster who took 150 driving tests made £28k
A woman earned more than £28,000 by illegally sitting driving tests for other people. Inderjeet Kaur, 30, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, admitted taking about 150 theory and practical tests between 2018 and 2020. Kaur was ordered to pay £27,614 and court costs of £156 within three months, or face a...
Donegal explosion: Mourners hold vigil in Castlefinn for victims of blast
Mourners gathered in Castlefinn, Co. Donegal, to remember the 10 people who died during an explosion at the Applegreen Filling station in Creeslough last Friday, 7 October.Footage shows a crowd of people holding lit candles in remembrance of the victims.A five-year-old girl and her father were among those killed in the blast at a complex that includes residential apartments and a petrol station.An Garda Siochana (Ireland's police force) are investigating the cause, which is so far being treated as a "tragic accident."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits scene of petrol station explosion in Co DonegalHundreds attend vigil in memory of 10 people who died in Donegal explosionDUP leader pays tribute to victims of Donegal blast
BBC
Lambay Island is home to Ireland's wallabies
For a few days in August wallabies hit the headlines in Northern Ireland after what was dubbed the "great escape' in County Tyrone. Winnie the wallaby escaped her enclosure at Glenpark Estate near Omagh by jumping over a fence. She was reunited with the estate's other wallaby, Jeffrey, four days...
BBC
Potential 'life-changing' injury for boy after Newton Abbot crash
An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with a "potentially life-changing leg injury", police said. Devon and Cornwall Police and ambulance crews attended a crash involving a Skoda Yeti and a child at about 08:00 BST. Queensway in Newton Abbot was closed for about an hour for police investigations...
Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy
The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59.Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas.James O’Flaherty, 48.Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.His funeral Mass...
Archbishop: Empty shell of Donegal blast site echoes emptiness in community
People all over the world are “stunned” by the “tragic and horrific” explosion at a Co Donegal service station that killed 10 people, the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland has said.Archbishop Eamon Martin visited the scene of the blast in the tiny village of Creeslough on Monday.Ireland’s police force, An Garda Siochana, continues to investigate the cause of the explosion, which is being treated as a “tragic accident”.The archbishop said: “Like many people all over the country and all over the world we’ve been stunned by the tragic and horrific events here at Creeslough on Friday afternoon.Just...
Comments / 0