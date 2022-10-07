ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

BBC

Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion

Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
The Independent

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits scene of petrol station explosion in Co Donegal

Ireland’s premier has visited the site of a petrol station explosion that killed 10 people, including two teenagers and a young child. Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke to members of the emergency services who worked for 24 hours to locate victims following Friday’s devastating blast in Creeslough, County Donegal. Irish police believe the explosion that ripped through the Applegreen service station, convenience store and adjoining buildings was a “tragic accident”.All 10 victims were from the Creeslough area.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DUP leader pays tribute to victims of Donegal blastHundreds form a human chain outside Parliament against Assange extraditionIan Blackford says PM and Chancellor made ‘the worst first impression in the history’
BBC

Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor

A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
The Independent

Woman tells Kate ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast walkabout

The Princess of Wales has been challenged by a woman in Northern Ireland who suggested she was not visiting her own country.The exchange unfolded when Kate and William were undertaking an impromptu meet and greet with people in north Belfast.The royal couple, who were on a one day visit to Northern Ireland, were shaking hands with the public on the city’s Antrim Road after visiting a suicide prevention charity.The woman reached out and shook Kate’s hand and while doing so said: “Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own...
Daily Mail

Expat is left fighting for life after an ambulance racing to an emergency accidentally runs him over in Sydney as his family rushes from Ireland to be with him in hospital

A man fighting for life after being hit by an ambulance in Sydney's inner-city has been identified as an Irish expat. Eion Sweeney, 32, from the north Irish town of Clonmany, was walking along Elizabeth Street in Surry Hills around 12.15am Sunday when an emergency vehicle on its way to an urgent call struck him at an intersection.
The Guardian

Donegal prepares for funerals of petrol station blast victims

The County Donegal village of Creeslough and nearby communities are preparing for a series of emotional funerals as police investigate the cause of an explosion that killed 10 people in Ireland. State pathologists were conducting postmortems on Monday at Letterkenny University hospital while Creeslough remained shrouded in grief after Friday’s...
The Independent

Vigils take place in Donegal in memory of Creeslough explosion victims

Hundreds of people have gathered at a vigil in memory of the 10 people who died in a devastating explosion in an Irish village.A five-year-old girl and her father were among the victims of the blast which took place on Friday in Creeslough, Co Donegal, at a complex that includes residential apartments and a petrol station.The huge explosion claimed the lives of 10 local people who were named by police on Sunday.Those who died were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old...
rsvplive.ie

Garda confirm that nine people have died following Donegal explosion

Gardaí have confirmed that nine people are now dead following yesterday's explosion at a service station in Co Donegal. The explosion occurred at the Applegreen Service Station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough at 3.20pm. It caused a major collapse at the service station and a block...
The Independent

Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy

The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59.Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas.James O’Flaherty, 48.Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.His funeral Mass...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Archbishop: Empty shell of Donegal blast site echoes emptiness in community

People all over the world are “stunned” by the “tragic and horrific” explosion at a Co Donegal service station that killed 10 people, the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland has said.Archbishop Eamon Martin visited the scene of the blast in the tiny village of Creeslough on Monday.Ireland’s police force, An Garda Siochana, continues to investigate the cause of the explosion, which is being treated as a “tragic accident”.The archbishop said: “Like many people all over the country and all over the world we’ve been stunned by the tragic and horrific events here at Creeslough on Friday afternoon.Just...
PUBLIC SAFETY

