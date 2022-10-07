Read full article on original website
Cimec 12 1 heritage bottle filler
Complete bottling line with depal, rinser, conveyors, filler, crowner and air knives. $15,000 obo. Cimec 12 12 1 rinser filler crowner. 70 BPM single evac, counter pressure fill. DO less than 40 ppb. Currently in storage after moving to cans a couple years ago. Change parts for 12 oz heritage,...
Tronics Series 3 “Open Frame” In-Line Labeling System
Tronics Series 3 “Open Frame” In-Line Labeling System ( $32,500 ) Tronics Series 3 Open Frame Inline Labeling System. This Labeler was in use for 6 months during Sanitizer production in 2020 and is loaded with features and change parts totaling $60,000. The labeler is capable of labeling...
3-In-1 Convertible Hand Truck
Self-explanatory. In perfect condition. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
Used Enmair Chiller
This chiller is a single phase 220v air chiller. We purchased this used in 2020 and has been in storage. We have never personally used it, as we were never able to open. We did some research and I believe this link provides a lot of good information:. The model...
Uline Semi-Electric Straddle Stacker
Uline Straddle Packer in excellent shape for sale. Fork size length and width: 42″ x 9-28″; load capacity 2200 lbs; height lowered 2 1/8″; height raised 137″; wheel diameter 7″/5″; weight 1125 lbs. Manufacturer : Uline. Ships From : Louisville, Colorado, USA. Part Number(s)...
Semi Automatic Used – 3 step/ 2 head Keg washer
Semi Automatic Used - 3 step/ 2 head Keg washer ( $8,000 ) Our semi-automatic KEG Cleaner has a solid 304SS stainless steel NEMA 4X electric enclosure. Just this alone sets it apart from every other commercial KEG washing machine, but there is much more about it to make it the clear stand-out option!
