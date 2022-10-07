Read full article on original website
Deal Alert: Save $1700 Off Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED LCD TV at Walmart (Now $1298)
Walmart's Rollback Sale runs from October 11 to 12 and is intended to be a counter to Amazon's Prime Early Access event. The sale isn't in name only; there are several outstanding deals here that you probably won't find at all on Amazon. This Sony TV deal is one example. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298.
Amazon Prime Early Access Deal: Best Prices of the Year on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro
There's never been a better time to score one of the newer Apple iPads than the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale that's going on right now. From October 11-12, Amazon is offering the lowest prices we've seen so far on the 2021 Apple iPad, the 2022 Apple iPad Air, and the 2021 Apple iPad Pro. There are no legacy editions here; these are all the latest models.
Prime Early Access: My Favorite Portable Charger Is On Sale
Amazon's Prime Early Access Day includes a ton of great deals ahead of the holiday season and before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Suppose you are looking to buy a portable charger that is not only powerful enough to charge a laptop, but has a cool cyberpunk aesthetic. In that case, Shargeek's Storm 2 is currently 20 percent off, bringing the price down to $184 (usually $229).
October Prime Day: Best 4K TV Deals from Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, or Prime Day in October as many are labelling it, is now in to its final day, which means this is your very last chance to save on the very best deals available. Right now, there are plenty of incredible 4K UHD TV deals to check out, and we've included them all in a handy little roundup just below for your convenience.
Prime Early Access Sale: These PS5 SSD Deals Are Absolutely Incredible (UK)
Amazon Prime Early Access is finally here, and there are some absolutely incredible deals to check out at the moment, especially if you're a gamer. PS5 owners, strap yourself in because these SSD deals are legitimately incredible. A quick reminder that these are Black Friday equivalent deals, and won't be cheaper during the Black Friday sales.
Amazon Prime Early Access Nintendo Switch Deals
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is going on right now and it lasts from October 11-12. While some games and gaming things went on sale yesterday, now is when things get cranked up to 11, particularly if you love Nintendo (and who doesn't). The Prime Early Access sale has tons of deals on Switch games, both digital and physical, as well as MicroSD cards and a whole lot more.
Today at Walmart: Save on Apple Products, 4K TVs, and More
This week, Amazon is holding its Prime Early Access Sale, which kicks off tomorrow. So, today, Walmart is getting in on the fun with its own selection of tech deals. Walmart's sale mostly focuses on Apple products, with deals on iPads, Apple Watches, and the 2nd Generation Apple TV. Beyond Apple, you can check out deals on 4K TVs, bluetooth speakers and headphones, and more.
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: Save 10% Off the 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds
We're well into the Prime Early Access Sale, but a new Apple deal has just gone live. Amazon is offering the 2nd generation Apple AirPods Pro noise cancelling wireless earbuds for $223.24, a tidy 10% discount from its original $249 MSRP. That's as good as we can expect, considering this model was released less than3 weeks ago.
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: PS5 Certified WD Black SN850 SSD Solid State Drive (1TB for $120, 2TB for $210)
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a good time to add more space to your PS5 console. Several models are on sale, including the WD Black SN850, the Samsung 980 PRO, and the Crucial PS5 Plus. If you want to upgrade your PS5's internal storage without compromising on speed, any old SSD just won't cut it. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed. A heatsink is also highly recommended. You could either get one without heatsink and add it yourself, which is very easy to do and only costs about $10 on Amazon, or you could buy one with one preinstalled.
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: First Ever Discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
As part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is offering the first discount we've seen on the lastest iteration of Sony's popular WH-1000 series noise cancelling wireless headphones. Today the WH-1000XM5 has been marked down to $348, a little bit over $50 price drop from its original $400 MSRP.
October Prime Day Sale: Great Deals on Collectibles and Toys
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale event is now live, and there are so many great deals to check out over the next day or so. The event is similar to Amazon's Prime Day event, with huge savings across a variety of products. The only catch with this event is that you need to be a Prime member to access the deals, so if you haven't signed up already, now would be a great time to do so.
Amazon Prime Early Access Deal: First Ever Discount on Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 was released on September 16, less than a month ago, and we're already seeing the first discount on it. As part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is offering $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8. The 41mm model is now $349 (normally $399) and the 45mm model is now $379 (normally $429).
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Microsoft Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Teases Rumored Game Streaming Device; Game Pass Revenue Details Out as Part of Regulatory Docs and More
It seems like Phil Spencer is in his playful mood, as the Xbox chief teased the long-rumored Project Keystone for the first time ever. The tease comes in the form of an image, which features the well-hidden white device in question on Spencer's shelf alongside the Vault Boy statue, and it was released online in a tweet as part of Fallout's 25-year anniversary.
Google's New Gaming Chromebooks Are Designed for Cloud Gaming
Google's ambitions to make gaming-focused Chromebooks are now coming to fruition. In a new press release, Google announced that it has partnered with Acer, Asus, and Lenovo to make these gaming-focused Chromebooks designed for cloud gaming subscription services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Acer's Chromebook 516 GE...
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend - Early Access Trailer
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend is available now in Early Access on PC via Steam and the Ankama launcher. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch and will be released in early 2023. Check out the trailer to see gameplay from this rogue-lite deck-builder, featuring a combination of exploration, RPG-elements, and strategic turn-based combat.
Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet Dev Publisher Removes 5 Unannounced Pocket Monsters From a Trailer; Pokemon Unite Streamers Showdown Announced in India
Nintendo Switch is all set to receive the next flagship Pokemon Games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all set to release on November 18, 2022. It is the first time in the history of Pokemon game, that players will be playing open-world RPGs and they can't wait for it to come out. Recently, many have been wondering about the 5 unannounced Pokemon that feature in one of the launch trailers.
Nearly 5,000 Shoppers Say This ‘Must-Have’ Primer Is Their Holy Grail for ‘Preventing Oiliness’ — & It’s Just $14 for Prime Day
Our makeup routines have gotten so much better than the dark days of hairspray as setting spray and sharpie brows. We’ve got the correct setting sprays, the right color foundation (probably thanks to Fenty Beauty), and of course: we know to prime. As LGBTQ+ superstar YouTuber NikkieTutorials says, “Not to prime is a crime.” Primer is the key to holding our makeup together all day and having it look fresh. A good primer is a game-changer for a makeup routine, so logically, you need an amazing one. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, we may have found it. Amazon’s latest Prime...
Overwatch 2: Activision Blizzard Apologizes for Troubled Launch, Offering Free In-Game Goodies
Overwatch 2 developers have apologized for the game's troubled launch, which was muddled with server problems and connectivity issues for players. After waiting years for a sequel, the Overwatch community finally had their hands on a new title in the series last week. However, the hero-shooter title met with several problems including DDoS attacks that prevented players from accessing the title.
TwitchCon Foam Pit Leaves One Streamer With a Broken Back, Another With a Dislocated Knee
A foam pit at TwitchCon left at least one popular streamer with a broken back, and other creators are reporting injuries as well. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik says she broke her back in two places jumping into a foam pit that was part of Lenovo's booth, which according to BuzzFeed News was less than two feet deep at points. Videos circulating on social media show Chechik celebrating after winning a gladiator-style battle against another attendee, then jumping into the foam pit and looking visibly stunned as she says, "I can't get out."
