Darlene Jensen was texting with her 28-year-old daughter, Caitlin, on an uneventful Thursday morning in June as the recent college graduate headed in for a routine neck adjustment at a chiropractor appointment she’d nearly cancelled.Caitlin read her mother’s last text at 9am. Twenty one minutes later, Ms Jensen got a call: her daughter was having a reaction to the treatment, the chiropractor said.She’s been unable to respond to her mother’s texts ever since – or walk, talk, eat or breathe properly on her own.In a rare but very real tragedy, Caitlin’s neck adjustment appointment resulted in vertebral artery dissection, which...

