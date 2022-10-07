ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

After being misdiagnosed, woman, 29, learns Lyme disease led to debilitating arthritis

When Meghan Bradshaw began fainting and experiencing joint pain, she visited many doctors. At first, they suspected that she might have a vitamin D deficiency or that she was anemic. By her early 20s, her symptoms became “debilitating” and she passionately searched for answers. After years of being misdiagnosed, she learned she has Lyme disease, which caused arthritis, leading to 16 joint surgeries before the age of 30.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Facinelli
Person
Jennie Garth
E! News

Jessica Biel Shares Her Niece Had Life-Saving Heart Surgery

Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. Jessica Biel is grateful to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for saving her niece Zaya's life. After attending the hospital's 2022 gala Oct. 8, the Candy actress posted snapshots of herself with her husband, Justin Timberlake, and Zaya's dad, Justin Biel, all dressed to the nines along with a message that shared why the event meant so much to them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Inflammatory Arthritis#Carewalks#The Arthritis Foundation
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
osfhealthcare.org

In 2015, singer and actress Selena Gomez revealed to the world that she underwent a kidney transplant as a result of lupus. She eventually took a break from her career to deal with her health issues that resulted in anxiety and depression.

“I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges,” Gomez told People in 2019. “It’s an everyday struggle." Living with lupus can be frustrating for a number of reasons. It’s often difficult to diagnose because...
EDUCATION
The Independent

My daughter went for a routine chiropractor appointment. Now she’s paralysed

Darlene Jensen was texting with her 28-year-old daughter, Caitlin, on an uneventful Thursday morning in June as the recent college graduate headed in for a routine neck adjustment at a chiropractor appointment she’d nearly cancelled.Caitlin read her mother’s last text at 9am. Twenty one minutes later, Ms Jensen got a call: her daughter was having a reaction to the treatment, the chiropractor said.She’s been unable to respond to her mother’s texts ever since – or walk, talk, eat or breathe properly on her own.In a rare but very real tragedy, Caitlin’s neck adjustment appointment resulted in vertebral artery dissection, which...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36

A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
CANCER
shefinds

The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles

While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
SKIN CARE
People

People

337K+
Followers
54K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy