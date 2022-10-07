Read full article on original website
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
Mother’s heartbreak as twin daughters both diagnosed with rare eye cancer
A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year. Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.
After being misdiagnosed, woman, 29, learns Lyme disease led to debilitating arthritis
When Meghan Bradshaw began fainting and experiencing joint pain, she visited many doctors. At first, they suspected that she might have a vitamin D deficiency or that she was anemic. By her early 20s, her symptoms became “debilitating” and she passionately searched for answers. After years of being misdiagnosed, she learned she has Lyme disease, which caused arthritis, leading to 16 joint surgeries before the age of 30.
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy’s Family Album With Daughters Rowan and Grier: Photos
Brooke Shields is an accomplished actress, model and author, but her most beloved gig is being a mom. The Suddenly Susan alum shares daughters Rowan (born in May 2003) and Grier (born in April 2006) with husband Chris Henchy, whom she married in 2001. Though the New York native often shares joyful updates about the […]
Jessica Biel Shares Her Niece Had Life-Saving Heart Surgery
Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. Jessica Biel is grateful to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for saving her niece Zaya's life. After attending the hospital's 2022 gala Oct. 8, the Candy actress posted snapshots of herself with her husband, Justin Timberlake, and Zaya's dad, Justin Biel, all dressed to the nines along with a message that shared why the event meant so much to them.
Meet a woman who gave birth to a giant size baby as big as a toddler
All the women would agree that giving birth is one of the most painful experiences in women's lives, and it may happen to anybody. The miracle of life is joyful, unless when it isn't, so imagine having to give birth to a toddler-sized infant.
Michael Douglas Reflects On His Son’s Battle With Addiction
Being a celebrity is all fun until you get engrossed with the paparazzi and fail at parenting. Superstars that do not learn to balance work and family end up with poor parenting skills, which they might regret later in their life. Recently, Oscar award winner Michael Douglas has come out...
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
In 2015, singer and actress Selena Gomez revealed to the world that she underwent a kidney transplant as a result of lupus. She eventually took a break from her career to deal with her health issues that resulted in anxiety and depression.
“I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges,” Gomez told People in 2019. “It’s an everyday struggle." Living with lupus can be frustrating for a number of reasons. It’s often difficult to diagnose because...
My daughter went for a routine chiropractor appointment. Now she’s paralysed
Darlene Jensen was texting with her 28-year-old daughter, Caitlin, on an uneventful Thursday morning in June as the recent college graduate headed in for a routine neck adjustment at a chiropractor appointment she’d nearly cancelled.Caitlin read her mother’s last text at 9am. Twenty one minutes later, Ms Jensen got a call: her daughter was having a reaction to the treatment, the chiropractor said.She’s been unable to respond to her mother’s texts ever since – or walk, talk, eat or breathe properly on her own.In a rare but very real tragedy, Caitlin’s neck adjustment appointment resulted in vertebral artery dissection, which...
Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36
A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ben Domenech After Miscarriage
Watch: Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Ben Domenech. Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech have a bundle of joy on the way. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with husband Ben—and the little one's arrival is fast approaching. "Ben and I feel so...
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
Super rare ultrasound images show babies smiling in the womb as their mothers eat carrots
Kale is a different story.
Mum dies after being forced to end all treatment because 'it was hurting more than cancer'
A single mum has passed away after choosing to end her cancer treatment because it was causing her more pain than the disease itself. Nina Lowe, 46, from Edinburgh, had been bravely battling cancer since 2017 and she was told that the disease had become terminal in January of this year.
‘I Was At Death’s Door:’ Oscar-Winner Jeff Bridges, 72, Says He’s Grateful To Be Alive After Fighting Cancer And COVID Together
Actor Jeff Bridges, 72, was fighting cancer and COVID in 2021, but he never informed the public as to how close he actually was to death, until now. The Oscar-winning star opened up exclusively to E! News this week to share more of his distressing health battle. Bridges announced in...
The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles
While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
A vitamin B12 deficiency can go unnoticed and cause symptoms like numb limbs and a yellow tinge to the skin and eyes. A dietitian explains how to get enough.
Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells. A deficiency can go unnoticed because it can cause symptoms that are shared with other conditions. Vegans can get vitamin B12 from fortified plant milks, nutritional yeast flakes, and supplements.
