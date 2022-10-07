"Back to the Future" fans went wild Saturday when actors Michael J. Fox, 61, and Christopher Lloyd, 83, reunited onstage at New York Comic Con. The pair from the sci-fi comedy, which debuted 37 years ago, were seen embracing each other with a hug at the start of a panel. According to SYFY.com, the two reminisced over their roles as Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO