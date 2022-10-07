Read full article on original website
Kanye West suspended from Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts
Kanye West has been temporarily barred from Twitter and Instagram after posting an antisemitic comment over the weekend. Both platforms say the artist's remarks violated company policy. BuzzFeed senior reporter David Mack joins CBS News with more.
2 Out 3 People Got The "Jeopardy" Answer "What Is The Green Book" Wrong And Surprise-Surprise, America Has A Lot Of Work To Do
"...people are just finding out about the Green Book? This is why an expansion of Black history is needed in history books because how are y’all this behind?"
CBS News
"Back to the Future" stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite at New York Comic Con
"Back to the Future" fans went wild Saturday when actors Michael J. Fox, 61, and Christopher Lloyd, 83, reunited onstage at New York Comic Con. The pair from the sci-fi comedy, which debuted 37 years ago, were seen embracing each other with a hug at the start of a panel. According to SYFY.com, the two reminisced over their roles as Marty McFly and Doc Brown.
Nikki Finke, famously reclusive and feared Deadline columnist, dies at age 68
Nikki Finke, the veteran reporter who became one of Hollywood's top journalists as founder of the entertainment trade website Deadline.com and whose sharp-tongued tenacity made her the most-feared columnist in show business, has died. She was 68. Finke died Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida, after a prolonged illness, according to...
‘Jane the Virgin’ star Justin Baldoni on why he doesn’t use the phrase ‘toxic masculinity’
Justin Baldoni gained fans and enemies as Rafael Solano in “Jane the Virgin.” It turns out, The CW series was the last project he acted in. He has since shifted his focus to writing and building his company, Wayfarer Studios. Last year, he published his first book, “Man Enough.” “I’ve been really inspired to go […]
"Mobituaries": John Denver – Death of the Sunshine Boy
The lyrics for "Annie's Song" – the 1974 ballad by singer-songwriter John Denver – are engraved on a boulder at the John Denver Sanctuary in Aspen, Colorado:. "That's beautiful," said Annie Denver, "It's about love, and it's about Nature, and how that stirs those profound feelings up." While...
71 Thoughts I Had Watching "House Of The Dragon" Episode 8
"Well, that's one way to settle this argument."
Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on starring in Broadway's "Topdog/Underdog"
Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins star in the dark comedy "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway, which tells the story of two brothers and their fascination with the street card game three-card monte. Abdul-Mateen joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about his Broadway debut and his journey as an actor.
CBS News
