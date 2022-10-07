ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

"Back to the Future" stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite at New York Comic Con

"Back to the Future" fans went wild Saturday when actors Michael J. Fox, 61, and Christopher Lloyd, 83, reunited onstage at New York Comic Con. The pair from the sci-fi comedy, which debuted 37 years ago, were seen embracing each other with a hug at the start of a panel. According to SYFY.com, the two reminisced over their roles as Marty McFly and Doc Brown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
