The Brand New Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Are Now $235
For Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale today, it is discounting the brand new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) which were announced just last month by Apple. These are currently listed for $234.99, which is going to save you $14 off of these. Sure that’s not a big discount, but keep in mind that Apple products rarely get discounted, and the fact that these are not even a month old yet.
Motorola Razr 2022 To Cost More Than Galaxy Z Flip 4
Motorola may have just botched its chance of snatching a piece of Samsung’s foldable market. The company is reportedly pricing its Razr 2022 foldable, aka Razr 22, higher than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in international markets. According to noted tipster Roland Quandt, the former will arrive soon in Europe with a price tag of €1,200. That’s $100 more than the former, which starts at €1,099 in the region.
Google Has New 'Natural Elements' Ringtones And Notification Sounds
Google recently unveiled the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Along with this new hardware comes some new goodies on the software side. Google just unveiled its new Natural Element ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds, according to XDA Developers. In case you don’t know, Google just had its latest...
Google Launches New Pixel Buds A-Series Color Option
Google announced three high-profile products recently, and in addition to that, a new color variant for one of its existing earphones. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds have been launched in a new color option. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are now available in a new color option. Google quietly announced...
The Pixel Watch Has Methods To Conserve Battery
The Google Pixel Watch was recently announced, and it is a pretty nice-looking device. However, what really matters is the battery performance. Because of this, Google has some tools in store to help the Pixel Watch conserve battery. Google fitted the Pixel Watch with an average-sized battery at 300mAh. That’s...
911 Bug Strikes Some Pixel 6 Series Phones Yet Again
The Google Pixel 6 series smartphones had their fair share of bugs since launch. One of those bugs was discovered last year, as it prevented phones from dialing 911. That bug was fixed really fast, but still, it was really annoying. Well, believe it or not, some Pixel 6 series phones are having problems with dialing 911 yet again, as a new bug emerged.
Android TV Gets Update Reminder With October Google System Updates
Google has begun rolling out the Google System updates for October 2022. The first batch of updates adds a reminder dialog for pending system software updates to Android TV or Google TV device. This feature is available with Google Play Store version 40.2 rolled out a few days back. It will ensure you don’t miss out on critical updates for your TV. This is a timely addition ahead of the Android 12 update for the original Chromecast with Google TV.
Moment Intros Pixel 7 Cases With MagSafe Compatibility
Moment has announced its Pixel 7 cases, and they offer MagSafe compatibility. Do note that we’re talking about two cases, one for the Pixel 7 and one for the Pixel 7 Pro. These two cases are basically identical, but have different dimensions to fit the two phones, of course.
Face Unlock Is Not Coming To The Pixel 6 Pro
As some of you know, the Pixel 7 series devices come with a facial scanning feature dubbed Face Unlock. The Pixel 6 series users were hoping that feature will become available for them as well, but that won’t be the case. Face Unlock is not coming to the Pixel 6 Pro, and that goes for other first-gen Tensor phones.
Google Pixel 6a Is A Steal At $329 On Amazon
The Google Pixel 6a has dropped to its lower price point yet, it can be yours for only $329 thanks to this sale. This sale is a part of the Amazon Prime Early Access deal. You’ll need to have a Prime account in order to avail the offer. Even if you don’t, though, you’ll get a great deal at $349.
Google Launches Two Sets Of Pixel Wallpapers For October
Google recently announced 12 gorgeous wallpapers for its Pixel smartphones. It didn’t take the company long to expand its portfolio, though. Google has launched two new sets of Pixel wallpapers, for October. Google introduced two new sets of Pixel wallpapers for October 2022. These wallpapers are considerably different than...
These Anker Chargers & More On Sale For Amazon Prime Early Access
If you’re in need of some charging bricks, Anker has a pack of them for sale for Amazon prime Early Access. This is a three-pack of 20-watt charging adapters that are down to just $21.69. Nowadays, most of the most prominent smartphone manufacturers don’t include wall adapters in the...
Get The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 For $190 Off For Amazon Early Access
Chromebooks aren’t typically very expensive devices, but you can’t pass up this latest deal for an ASUS Chromebook Flip C434. This device is now $190 off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, and that brings the price down to just $329.99. This is a decently capable device,...
Start Your Smart Home With These Discounted Philips Hue Smart Ligths
Developing your smart home is a lot cheaper and easier nowadays than before, but that doesn’t mean discounted items are unwelcome. The Philips Hue Smart Light set is now discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access event. The price is down to just $143.99. This is the perfect starter...
Anker Liberty 3 Pro Earbuds Are Discounted By 47%
If you’re in the market for truly wireless earbuds, you’re in luck. The Anker Liberty 3 Pro noise cancelling earbuds are now discounted on Amazon by 47%. In other words, you can save $80, and get them for only $89.99. You’ll need a Prime account, though. It’s easy to get, if you don’t have it already.
Save 59% On The DeathAdder V2 Plus More From Razer & SteelSeries
The Razer DeathAdder V2 is the return of one of Razer’s best-selling mice from over the years and Amazon has a great deal on it right now. It’s going for a HUGE discount as part of the company’s Prime Early Access sale, which means you can save some serious cash on a great gaming mouse for your setup.
Get The Moto G Stylus 5G For $100 Off
The popular Motorola G Stylus 5G (2022) is now available for a deep $100 discount as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access event. The discount brings the price down to a low $199. This is one of Motorola’s newest phones, as it is the 2022 version. Thus, it brings...
Logitech's Best Gaming Keyboard Is Down To $150
Logitech makes some of the best gaming peripherals on the planet and its very best gaming keyboard, the G915 TKL, is down to just $150 as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. We’ve used this keyboard since last year and found it nearly impossible to switch off of it. Aside from being a slightly smaller profile thanks to the tenkeyless design, it comes with unparalleled wireless connectivity and can even be connected to two devices simultaneously.
Official Pixel 7 Pro 30x Super Res Zoom Camera Samples Are Here
Google has decided to share some official 30x Super Res Zoom camera samples from the Pixel 7 Pro. 30x Super Res Zoom is one of the major upgrades to the Pixel 7 Pro camera, actually. Official Pixel 7 pro 30x Super Res Zoom camera samples are in. As per usual,...
Save Big On Storage, Like Up To $400 On This SanDisk Portable SSD
Western Digital is slashing prices on WD and SanDisk products today as part of Prime Early Access, and there’s a great deal on the excellent SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. The deal pricing is applied to both the 2TB and 4TB models. Dropping the price by as much as $400 which is a pretty big drop in cost. The best value in our opinion is the SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD. Since the normal price for this model is $699.99. Today during the sale however, it’s down to just $299.99. But if you don’t really need that much space, you can still get the 2TB model for much less than normal.
