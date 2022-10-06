Read full article on original website
Leaders highlight importance of manufacturing jobs with week of tours
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - They're always an important part of the economy, but manufacturing jobs are getting some extra attention this week. It's Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week, one of those rare things these days that unites leaders from both parties who are touring the commonwealth together.From the half-century-old Rockland Manufacturing Company to the much newer Organic Snack Company to hydrogen-powered SUVs at PDC Machines in Montgomery County, a half-million Pennsylvanians work in manufacturing. "That's nearly 10% of all private sector jobs in Pennsylvania," said Acting Secretary of Community and Economic Development Neil Weaver.Weaver with Wolf's administration toured in Bedford County with Republican state...
Build My Future: Students get hands-on experience in construction industry
LAS CRUCES – About 500 students from Las Cruces area schools took part in the third annual Tyson Brown Memorial Build My Future event Tuesday, an opportunity to get hands-on experience in all things related to the construction industry. Las Cruces Home Builders Associated hosted the career day event for the third time at Rawson Builders Supply. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., students from Las Cruces High, Mayfield High, Centennial High, Organ Mountain High, Hatch Valley...
