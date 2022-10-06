HARRISBURG (KDKA) - They're always an important part of the economy, but manufacturing jobs are getting some extra attention this week. It's Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week, one of those rare things these days that unites leaders from both parties who are touring the commonwealth together.From the half-century-old Rockland Manufacturing Company to the much newer Organic Snack Company to hydrogen-powered SUVs at PDC Machines in Montgomery County, a half-million Pennsylvanians work in manufacturing. "That's nearly 10% of all private sector jobs in Pennsylvania," said Acting Secretary of Community and Economic Development Neil Weaver.Weaver with Wolf's administration toured in Bedford County with Republican state...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO