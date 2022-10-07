Baltimore man charged with shooting 2 squeegee workers

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other counts in a May double shooting that injured two squeegee workers who had been cleaning windshields at intersections for money, according to court documents.

The incident is the latest example of violence involving the workers, mostly teens from low-income neighborhoods who have been a long-running subject of debate in the city.

According to charging documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun and other local media outlets, the shooting took place a day after Zhamiel Dixon’s mother reported to police that two squeegee workers had scammed her by transferring $2,200 to their accounts after she handed over her cellphone for an app payment in lieu of cash.

Police, who reported other cases of similar scams over the summer, did not say whether the gunshot victims are suspected of involvement in the scheme, the newspaper reported.

The victims told police they were working when Dixon approached them and offered payment in exchange for helping to move some items, the newspaper reported. They agreed and got into a pickup truck police identified as Dixon’s, the charging documents said.

Dixon then took them to a home, questioned the workers about what happened to his mother and began shooting, according to the documents, which also say a witness identified Dixon as the shooter.

Police also listened to jail calls between Dixon and his incarcerated brother, the documents said.

Dixon was arrested in September and remains in custody, the Sun reported.

Courts records do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf. They show he has a preliminary hearing later this month. The Sun also reported that a person at Dixon’s home declined comment Thursday.

In July, a 48-year-old man was fatally shot after police said he confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat. That case drew widespread attention and reignited the debate over the workers and how the city should address them. A 15-year-old has been charged in the killing.