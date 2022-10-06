Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Boy hit by car in downtown Martin; treated for scrapes and bruises
A six-year-old boy escaped serious injury after being hit by a car Friday in downtown Martin. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the incident happened around 2:40 Friday afternoon as 39-year-old Deanna Cooper, of Martin, was southbound on South Lindell Street when the boy got away from his mother and ran in front of Cooper’s vehicle.
WBBJ
Both parties reach agreement to permit Jackson Pride’s drag show, with terms
JACKSON, Tenn. — After several days, Representative Chris Todd, along with local pastors and the City of Jackson, have come to an agreement regarding Jackson Pride Fest and the drag show. The injunction filed by the local group on Tuesday was heard in Madison County Chancery Court by Chancellor...
thunderboltradio.com
Tacos and Tamales in Downtown Union City
Downtown Union City will be the site of food and music Saturday afternoon. The 2nd annual “Tacos and Tamales” will be held at Kiwanis Park from 4:00 until 8:00. Eleven vendors, six food trucks and a margarita tent will be part of the festivities. Music will also be...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Man Charged In Benton County Arson
CAMDEN – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Carroll County man on arson and other charges. On October 3rd, TBI agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire that occurred at a...
WBBJ
Pride Fest returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual festival returns to the Hub City with the hope of inclusivity. Jackson Pride took place on Saturday as an all day event, that consisted of vendors, live music, community and a drag show. The event held activities and merchandise that had an emphasis on pride and...
WBBJ
Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
radionwtn.com
Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation
Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
thunderboltradio.com
More arrests in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
Three people from Huntingdon are facing multiple drug charges in an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says officers with the TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Paris Street in Huntingdon where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
franchising.com
Husband and Wife Team Bring Regenerative Medicine Clinic to Jackson
QC Kinetix opens new clinic to offer alternative to surgery. October 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // JACKSON, Tenn. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Jackson and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in Western Tennessee. Brian and Andrea Weed are the husband-and-wife business team bringing regenerative medicine...
QSR magazine
Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee
Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/22 – 10/07/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
6-year-old struck by vehicle in Martin, police say
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department says a six-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Friday. According to police, around 2:41 p.m. on October 7, officers responded to South Lindell Street in reference to a pedestrian stuck. A crash report states a 39-year-old woman from Martin was traveling...
WBBJ
New attraction brings screams to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. —Halloween time is back again! And the Henderson county area has a new haunt attraction that is sure to conjure up some scares. “We hope to do this for many years to come. We love everyone who comes to see us and play. We hope to see all of West Tennessee here one day, so we can scare the whole county,” said Mischief the Clown, performer at Natchez Nightmare.
wbtw.com
Loretta Lynn laid to rest in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills. The singer passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man arrested after shooting at deputies in four-hour standoff
A Martin man is in custody after shooting at Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies during a four-hour standoff Sunday night on Dunlap Road in Martin. Sheriff Terry McDade says 30-year-old William Anthony King is being held in the Weakley County Jail on multiple charges. The incident began just before 6:00...
WBBJ
Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to police, around 7:15 pm on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.
Middle Tennessee cities issue burn bans as dry stretch continues
Dry conditions, low humidity, and wind are a perfect recipe to spark a fire, prompting several cities across Middle Tennessee to place bans on burning.
thunderboltradio.com
Sharon fire fighters respond to car fire, save house from flames
A Sidonia residence was spared from fire after Sharon fire fighters responded to a vehicle fire Thursday. Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says the vehicle fire happened at 3030 Sidonia Road with the owner saying his car had caught fire and was close to his residence. The caller told dispatch...
Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors
The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
