Newburgh, NY

Newburgh schools announce 'pause' on all home athletic competitions after shooting

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Newburgh Enlarged Central School District has announced a temporary "pause" on all home athletic competitions in the wake of a shooting on Sept. 30.

"Both the physical and emotional well-being of all of our athletes, employees, and spectators remains our priority," the announcement reads.

It goes on to add that "this pause is temporary," but that "additional protocols will be shared prior to resuming traditional home games."

Three people were shot following a Newburgh Free Academy football game on Sept. 30 when a fight broke out in the parking lot.

Newburgh school athletics had initially been moved to weekends following the incident, and at least one other district announced it would no longer be traveling to games there.

Police: 3 shot at Newburgh Free Academy football game; no arrests

Newburgh Free Academy moves games to weekends after triple shooting

