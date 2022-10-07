Read full article on original website
Louisiana ties highlight new era of Florida-LSU rivalry
Billy Napier started his head coaching career less than an hour away from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. When the LSU Tigers parted ways with national champion head coach Ed Orgeron, there were rumors aplenty that Napier could be the next man up in Death Valley.
Miller, Hill pick up slack in Gators Homecoming win
Veteran linebacker Ventrell Miller and redshirt sophomore Jaydon Hill, who played in just his second game since returning from injury, stole the show for the Gators during their Homecoming game against the Missouri Tigers Oct. 8. Florida’s leading defenders showed the signs of skill and promise that UF head coach...
Florida’s comeback hopes fall short against Mizzou
Florida soccer had a mountain to climb Sunday afternoon. After allowing two first-half goals in their Southeastern Conference matchup against Missouri, the Gators embarked on a comeback rally that included three shots and three corner kicks in the first 15 minutes of the second half. UF was determined to snap...
Gator freshmen lead the way for men’s tennis in ITA All-American Championships
On a weekend highlighted by the play of freshmen, Jonah Braswell, Togan Tokac and Tanapatt Nirundorn stepped up for the Florida Gators to outlast their more experienced teammates. Florida had seven players earn bids to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships. The team’s journey came to a close when Nirundorn...
No. 15 Gators defeat LSU to open weekend series
One might assume scheduling a Gators volleyball match on the same day as a football game in the Swamp may deter fans from packing the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The Florida faithful still packed the house to the tune of 3,584 to watch their No. 15 Gators (12-3, 4-1) defeat the Louisiana State Tigers (10-7, 4-3) three sets to one (25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25) Saturday evening. Head coach Mary Wise said it’s the first home match played on a homecoming Saturday in at least 33 years.
No. 15 Gators outlast LSU in 5 sets to secure weekend sweep
Playing the same opponent two days in a row is never an easy task in volleyball. Both teams have an opportunity to adjust from the previous day’s result and implement a new strategy. For a moment Sunday afternoon, it seemed the Louisiana State Tigers had solved the riddle of...
Gators sputter out after the ITA All-American prequalifying round
The Gators women’s tennis team traveled to Cary, North Carolina for the ITA All-American Championships Oct. 1-4. The tournament was initially dominated by Florida, but ultimately it failed to push deep into the main draw. Day one opened the prequalifying round, where sophomore Alicia Dudeney got the action started...
Tessa Barton, Josie Curtis find new home in Gators soccer team
It can be a leap of faith for college athletes to enter the transfer portal. After the NCAA updated its transfer rule allowing incoming student athletes to play for their new school immediately, there’s been a major uptick across collegiate sports in the past couple of years. The Gators soccer team saw 12 players enter the transfer portal in the off-season after former UF head coach Tony Amato was fired from his position.
Hispanic Heritage Month prompts reflection on colonialism’s legacy, inclusive labels
From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Hispanic and Latinx food, music and history take center stage — gearing up for a monthlong celebration of culture and traditions. In Gainesville, where about 12% of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, Hispanic Heritage Month is focused on embracing the rich Hispanic and Latinx culture within the community. But among the celebrations, there’s also reflection upon the history of colonialism in Latin America and the Caribbean.
