One might assume scheduling a Gators volleyball match on the same day as a football game in the Swamp may deter fans from packing the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The Florida faithful still packed the house to the tune of 3,584 to watch their No. 15 Gators (12-3, 4-1) defeat the Louisiana State Tigers (10-7, 4-3) three sets to one (25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25) Saturday evening. Head coach Mary Wise said it’s the first home match played on a homecoming Saturday in at least 33 years.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO