ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Louisiana ties highlight new era of Florida-LSU rivalry

Billy Napier started his head coaching career less than an hour away from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. When the LSU Tigers parted ways with national champion head coach Ed Orgeron, there were rumors aplenty that Napier could be the next man up in Death Valley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Independent Florida Alligator

Miller, Hill pick up slack in Gators Homecoming win

Veteran linebacker Ventrell Miller and redshirt sophomore Jaydon Hill, who played in just his second game since returning from injury, stole the show for the Gators during their Homecoming game against the Missouri Tigers Oct. 8. Florida’s leading defenders showed the signs of skill and promise that UF head coach...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida’s comeback hopes fall short against Mizzou

Florida soccer had a mountain to climb Sunday afternoon. After allowing two first-half goals in their Southeastern Conference matchup against Missouri, the Gators embarked on a comeback rally that included three shots and three corner kicks in the first 15 minutes of the second half. UF was determined to snap...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gator freshmen lead the way for men’s tennis in ITA All-American Championships

On a weekend highlighted by the play of freshmen, Jonah Braswell, Togan Tokac and Tanapatt Nirundorn stepped up for the Florida Gators to outlast their more experienced teammates. Florida had seven players earn bids to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships. The team’s journey came to a close when Nirundorn...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Arkansas State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Independent Florida Alligator

No. 15 Gators defeat LSU to open weekend series

One might assume scheduling a Gators volleyball match on the same day as a football game in the Swamp may deter fans from packing the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The Florida faithful still packed the house to the tune of 3,584 to watch their No. 15 Gators (12-3, 4-1) defeat the Louisiana State Tigers (10-7, 4-3) three sets to one (25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25) Saturday evening. Head coach Mary Wise said it’s the first home match played on a homecoming Saturday in at least 33 years.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

No. 15 Gators outlast LSU in 5 sets to secure weekend sweep

Playing the same opponent two days in a row is never an easy task in volleyball. Both teams have an opportunity to adjust from the previous day’s result and implement a new strategy. For a moment Sunday afternoon, it seemed the Louisiana State Tigers had solved the riddle of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators sputter out after the ITA All-American prequalifying round

The Gators women’s tennis team traveled to Cary, North Carolina for the ITA All-American Championships Oct. 1-4. The tournament was initially dominated by Florida, but ultimately it failed to push deep into the main draw. Day one opened the prequalifying round, where sophomore Alicia Dudeney got the action started...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Tessa Barton, Josie Curtis find new home in Gators soccer team

It can be a leap of faith for college athletes to enter the transfer portal. After the NCAA updated its transfer rule allowing incoming student athletes to play for their new school immediately, there’s been a major uptick across collegiate sports in the past couple of years. The Gators soccer team saw 12 players enter the transfer portal in the off-season after former UF head coach Tony Amato was fired from his position.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Independent Florida Alligator

Hispanic Heritage Month prompts reflection on colonialism’s legacy, inclusive labels

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Hispanic and Latinx food, music and history take center stage — gearing up for a monthlong celebration of culture and traditions. In Gainesville, where about 12% of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, Hispanic Heritage Month is focused on embracing the rich Hispanic and Latinx culture within the community. But among the celebrations, there’s also reflection upon the history of colonialism in Latin America and the Caribbean.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy