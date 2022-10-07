Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
After weeks of hype and speculation the White Rabbit was finally revealed when Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday night. Prior to his release last year Bray Wyatt had been involved in an ongoing storyline with Alexa Bliss, and Bliss reacted to Wyatt’s return when she posted a simple tweet which said, “Hello, old friend.”
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black
Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon
The last few months have been exciting for WWE fans as several former stars have returned to the company. For weeks fans tried to piece together the clues that WWE dropped for the White Rabbit storyline, and on Saturday night at Extreme Rules the White Rabbit was revealed to be none other than Bray Wyatt.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who Is Training Logan Paul For WWE Crown Jewel
Stand back! There's a YouTuber coming through. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak are training Logan Paul for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns. It is possible others have had a hand in Paul's training but Helms and Gulak's names have come up the most.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth Reportedly Paired With WWE Star On Internal Roster
It's been nearly three months since fans have seen R-Truth wrestle a match on "WWE Raw", when he teamed with the Street Profits to take on Omos and the Usos in a losing effort back on July 11. But that doesn't mean the veteran WWE star isn't still factored into WWE's booking plans, which appear to include him getting a brand new tag team partner.
wrestlinginc.com
GCW Owner Hopes Stephanie McMahon Will Lend Him WWE Star
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) owner Brett Lauderdale has been pictured with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon in the past, and the promoter has now suggested that he'd like to utilize his "in" with the executive to bring a "WWE Raw" star to his promotion. On Twitter, Lauderdale revealed that he was...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Extreme Rules Match Producers Revealed
WWE's Extreme Rules proved to be a memorable show for WWE, with the latest premium live event featuring six matches with a variety of stipulations being showcased. During a new report from Fightful Select, the producers of each encounter have been revealed, and there was somebody different on hand for each match, which wasn't the case last week for the weekly television shows where double duty had to be pulled.
wrestlinginc.com
Former ROH Titleholders Reportedly Backstage At WWE Raw
Earlier this year at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch) dropped their ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship to Dalton Castle and The Boys. Since then, each Righteous member has gone on do to their own thing. Vincent has been seen in Impact Wrestling recently as a part of the Honor No More faction. Bateman has wrestled across the indies. Meanwhile, Dutch has not wrestled a match in over two months. With the news breaking that Vincent, along with fellow Honor No More members Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis-Bennett, coming to the end of their Impact run, a new interesting story has come to light.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Promoting Bray Wyatt For 10/14 SmackDown
It appears the WWE Universe has been taken down the rabbit hole and into Wonderland after Saturday's eerie, theatrical return of former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. And with the season premiere of "Raw" in the books, we now know when Wyatt will be appearing next. Last night's episode of...
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Addresses Whether He Acknowledges Roman Reigns As Tribal Chief
A match between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his cousin, and holder of both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns is something that fans have been begging for, especially over the last several years. While pulling promotional duty for the upcoming "Black Adam," Johnson spoke to interviewer Chris Van Vliet and took a moment to address his feelings on Reigns, his other cousins The Usos, and the current direction of WWE as a whole.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On Current Status Of Karl Anderson And Doc Gallows
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson made their WWE return during the October 10 episode of "Raw," confirming an earlier PWInsider report that the team would be returning to the company in the near future. The pair made their return to reform The O.C. and assist A.J. Styles in a brawl against The Judgment Day.
wrestlinginc.com
Axiom And Nathan Frazer Decide Final Spot In NXT North American Title Ladder Match
A night after his mentor Seth Rollins captured the WWE United States Title, Nathan Frazer inched one step closer to winning the "WWE NXT" North American Championship. During the 10/11 episode of "NXT," Frazer outlasted Axiom in a back-and-forth match to advance to the North American Title Ladder match at Halloween Havoc.
