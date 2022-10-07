SYDNEY — The Australian Fashion Council has launched a campaign to promote its new Australian Fashion trademark. Unveiled at a Melbourne Fashion Week event on Thursday morning Melbourne time, the digital campaign, which is titled ”Down Under in Front” and will appear on the AFC’s social channels, was lensed by Charlie Dennington, styled by Bridie Gilbert and features new faces Angelina Kendall, Finn Vojlay and Tatyana Perry, an Indigenous teenager from Darwin.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO