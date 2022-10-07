Read full article on original website
Are ESG ETFs a Gimmick? The Debate Surrounding the Transparency and Social Agendas of Sustainable Investing
ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. ESG is a new industry of funds launched by companies like BlackRock, Vanguard and Fidelity that are invested in companies that meet certain criteria. These ideals pertain to standards of diversity, equity and inclusion, pollution and carbon emissions, and data security, among others.
Here's How Uber-Rich Pass Wealth to Heirs Tax-Free When Markets Are Down
Grantor-retained annuity trusts, or "Grats," are a wealth-transfer technique that shift investment growth out of an estate to heirs tax-free. They generally work best for assets like stocks that have fallen in value and are expected to rebound relatively quickly. Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg and other wealthy Americans have reportedly...
‘I Was Not a Good Manager': Sam Adams Founder Jim Koch Says ‘Fate' Made Him Craft Beer's Pioneer
This story is part of the Behind the Desk series, where CNBC Make It gets personal with successful business executives to find out everything from how they got to where they are to what makes them get out of bed in the morning to their daily routines. Thirty-eight years ago,...
There's New Optimism the $300 Monthly Child Tax Credit Checks Can Be Renewed — But the Relief May Look Different
Monthly child tax credit payments of up to $300 per child ended last year. While past efforts to renew the policy fell apart, there's new optimism something could come together soon. Advocates hope an enhanced child tax credit can be included in a year-end deal that would include corporate tax...
The 10 U.S. States Where Income Has Risen the Fastest Since 2019
Income growth in the U.S. was largely flat in 2021, but a handful of states made significant gains, according to the latest Census Bureau data. Overall, median household income nudged up only slightly since 2019, from $69,639 to $69,717, as measured in 2021 inflation-adjusted dollars. Data from 2020 was omitted from the report, partly because of disrupted data collection during the pandemic.
You Need About $2 Million to Retire Comfortably in Hawaii—Here Are the Other 7 Most Expensive States
If you're dreaming of spending retirement lounging on one of Hawaii's pristine beaches, make sure you've saved up plenty of money. That's because Hawaii ranks as the most expensive state to retire in 2022, according to recent data from Bankrate. To calculate each state's level of affordability, Bankrate analyzed the...
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘I Am Urging You Not to Be a Hero' While the Fed Battles Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing," he said.
Paul Tudor Jones Believes We Are in Or Near a Recession and History Shows Stocks Have More to Fall
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones believes the U.S. economy is either near or already in the middle of a recession. "I don't know whether it started now or it started two months ago," Jones told CNBC. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones believes the U.S. economy is...
‘This Is Serious': JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Likely to Tip Into Recession in 6 to 9 Months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
Kwarteng’s latest ‘we’re listening’ messaging fails to reduce credibility gap | Nils Pratley
Worryingly, gilt yields are rising again and another potential cliff-edge moment comes on Friday
U.K.・
Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech
Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...
Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2%; China Markets Lower After Golden Week Holiday
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.17%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39% on its...
Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data
Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in over a week on Monday as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.5% to $19,178.43, according to Coin Metrics....
