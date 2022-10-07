ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

Are ESG ETFs a Gimmick? The Debate Surrounding the Transparency and Social Agendas of Sustainable Investing

ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. ESG is a new industry of funds launched by companies like BlackRock, Vanguard and Fidelity that are invested in companies that meet certain criteria. These ideals pertain to standards of diversity, equity and inclusion, pollution and carbon emissions, and data security, among others.


Here's How Uber-Rich Pass Wealth to Heirs Tax-Free When Markets Are Down

Grantor-retained annuity trusts, or "Grats," are a wealth-transfer technique that shift investment growth out of an estate to heirs tax-free. They generally work best for assets like stocks that have fallen in value and are expected to rebound relatively quickly. Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg and other wealthy Americans have reportedly...
Bill Gates


The 10 U.S. States Where Income Has Risen the Fastest Since 2019

Income growth in the U.S. was largely flat in 2021, but a handful of states made significant gains, according to the latest Census Bureau data. Overall, median household income nudged up only slightly since 2019, from $69,639 to $69,717, as measured in 2021 inflation-adjusted dollars. Data from 2020 was omitted from the report, partly because of disrupted data collection during the pandemic.


Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech

Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...


Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2%; China Markets Lower After Golden Week Holiday

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.17%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39% on its...


Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data

Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in over a week on Monday as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.5% to $19,178.43, according to Coin Metrics....
