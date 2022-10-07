Read full article on original website
Church Point Police Chief: Toilet Papering and Egging “No Longer…Fun Prank(s),” Warns of Arrests
Toilet papering and egging houses have been done by students to each other during Homecoming and other times of the school year for as long as we can all remember. But one local police chief has said he has enough of it!. Earlier today, Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux...
Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish
We live in a world full of scammers. Whether they call you from across the country, message you online, or show up at your front door, crooks are trying to get your money any way they can. Many scammers thrive on pressure and intimidation. Whether it's the pressure you feel...
Acadiana High School is Under Shelter-in-Place
It's a new week and we already have another school under shelter-in-place lockdown. KLFY-TV reports that on Monday morning a note was found on the campus of the high school that threatened the safety of those there. Therefore, all students and staff were put under the shelter-in-place lockdown. We should...
Motorcyclist Loses Life in Deadly Crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road near the Costco Development in Lafayette. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday that caused Lafayette Police to close off the area. Lafayette Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Xavier Broussard.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Searching Teen Who Left Home
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help if they happen to see Treylon Drake Miller. The juvenile left his house without permission on the night of Friday, September 30. Officials describe him as a white male who stands around five feet, five inches tall. The young...
Missing Man’s Skeletal Remains Found in Iberia Parish
It has taken some time, but officials in Iberia and Acadia Parishes say they know what happened to a man who was reported missing last year. The skeletal remains of a man they had been searching for were found in Iberia Parish. According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes with the Iberia...
Paintball Justice: Family Fed Up With Catalytic Converter Thieves Come Out Shooting
Catalytic converter thefts have been happening across Acadiana - and even the country - for quite some time now. The widespread thefts have even gotten the attention of lawmakers. What is a Catalytic Converter?. According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that...
Young Girl Dies After Trying to Cross Street in New Iberia
It was a tragic Saturday for a 5-year-old girl who lost her life trying to cross a street in New Iberia. Louisiana State Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. as troopers responded to the call of a crash in the 900 block of Westend Drive. Investigators say the girl...
Friends, Loved Ones Remember Fatal Hit-And-Run Victim, Jude Jarreau as BRPD Continues Search for SUV
A man was killed in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge late Saturday night. According to BRPD, the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive around midnight on Saturday. The victim of the fatal hit-and-run crash was 44-year-old Jude Jarreau. Police say Jarreau was attempting to cross...
Ville Platte Man Shares Photo of Rat at Local Dollar General, Claims There Are More “All Over The Store”
Locals are sharing their concerns over a photo of a rat that was allegedly taken at an Acadiana-area Dollar General store. A Ville Platte man shared the image to his Facebook page, claiming that he snapped the photo of the rodent while he was in the Dollar General store at 505 Tate Cove Rd in Ville Platte, LA.
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022
The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets. The awareness for the fatal...
Want to Check Out Some Frightful & Haunted Places in Acadiana?
As we are getting ever closer to Halloween night, some people might be looking for a place to be scared out of their wits! Others may just want to have some Halloween fun. There are several places and events throughout Acadiana that can offer you various types of Halloween experiences.
11th Annual Shake Your Trail Feather is This Month
The TECHE Project is hosting its 11th annual “Shake Your Trail Feather” Festival: A celebration on the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail on Saturday, October 22, 2022. This event is a celebration of the Bayou Tech Paddle Trail at Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge. This year there will...
West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitoes in an Acadiana Parish, How Do You Protect Yourself?
If you live in Iberia Parish, you should know that mosquito samples from the parish have shown West Nile in these samples according to a report at KATC. The information is essential for anyone in Acadiana, as the neuro-invasive form of West Nile virus can be deadly. Five people in our state have died from this form of disease.
New Olive Oil Tasting Bar Opens in Lafayette
A new olive oil tasting bar has opened in Lafayette, and its sure to take your meals to the next level. Developing Lafayette is reporting that the new bar, Graze Oil, has opened inside the Graze Acadiana store. What is an olive oil tasting bar? Exactly what it sounds like,...
Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream Already Found in South Louisiana Walmart
A listener submitted this photo of the Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream flavor and she tells me that she found it at a south Louisiana Walmart store. The Christmas Tree Cake treat has quickly become a favorite during the holiday season, and now we can add its flavor to ice cream.
Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait Coming to Lafayette This Week
They say that laughter is the best medicine, so why not take a double dose this week?. Two comedians are coming to Lafayette with a shared goal: to make you laugh till you almost tinkle, just a little. Bobcat Goldthwait, who became known for playing "Zed" on Police Academy, has...
Woman Hugs a Coke Machine in Delcambre and Gets Free Product [VIDEO]
Jennifer Erwin posted a video of someone she knows hugging Coke's "Love Machine" in Delcambre and the reward was a free coke product. You can see the lady approach the machine that reads "Hug Me" and when she does, soon after a coke product is distributed. The woman filming can't...
