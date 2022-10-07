Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines: Slow(ish) News Day Edition
Like us, it looks like all the other news outlets took off for Indigenous Peoples Day, as there was very little reporting going on in town. Here’s what we got:. We were excited to see Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers at Sunday’s rally in support of the QueensLink transit line, which seems to be taking a back seat to the QueensWay linear park. Are hearings by Brooks-Powers’s Transportation Committee next? We hope. After all, bully pulpits only work if you use them. (amNY)
MTA・
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Monday’s Headlines Are Moving Slowly
Uber cut a deal with Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture Motional to roll out self-driving taxis in major cities over the next 10 years. (Tech Crunch) A series of political compromises have added so much to the cost of California’s high-speed rail line that some former backers question whether it will ever be completed. (New York Times)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Wednesday’s Headlines Have Been Working on the Railroad
After one union rejected a White House-brokered deal (CNN), the threat of a railroad strike is back (New York Times). Federal funding now provides a unique opportunity to build out infrastructure for non-car transportation. (Smart Cities Dive) San Francisco’s empty train cars don’t bode well for transit ridership recovery in...
