Snyder wins twice in fall finale
The Fredonia State women's tennis team wrapped up its fall season, losing 7-2 vs. Plattsburgh. Caitlin Snyder was a double winner for the Devils. Snyder took No. 2 singles 6-2, 3-6, then took the tiebreaker, 10-8. Snyder teamed up with Bella Surma to take No. 1 doubles, 8-6.
Devils make a splash, Bradley gets first win
The Fredonia State swimming and diving team won its first meet of the season this weekend, and head coach Bill Bradley claimed his first win. Rachael Mayou and Kayla Hagen both won two individual events and one relay. The ladies earned the team victory, out-pointing Pitt-Bradford, 114-45. Mayou won the 200 free (2:13.50) and the 500 free (6:02.50). She combined with Megan Orrange, Anna Burt, and Cleo McDermott to take the 200 free relay (1:54.51).
Devils 3-0 winners on Senior Day
The Fredonia State men's soccer team shutout Potsdam, 3-0, on Saturday. Jacob Vallas, Chance LaCroix, and Kaleb Steward each scored to power the Devils. After a scoreless first half, Vallas opened the scoring with his second goal of the year 9:47 into the second frame. Fredonia State goaltender William Richardson...
Devils sweep the weekend
The Fredonia State women's volleyball team won its third straight match, taking down the Plattsburgh Cardinals, 3-1, on Saturday. In the fourth and final set, the Devils trailed 24-23, when an Amaya Lewczyk kill tied the game. A pair of attack errors by Potsdam, and the Devils claimed the win.
