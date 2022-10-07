Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. rethinks Saudi ties after OPEC+ adjustments
Washington is growing increasingly frustrated with its relationship with Saudi Arabia, particularly after OPEC and its allies agreed to adjust their production allotments lower come November.
U.S. to issue new cybersecurity requirements for critical aviation systems
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. transportation security agency said Wednesday it plans to issue new cybersecurity requirements for some key aviation systems after several U.S. airport websites earlier this week were hit with apparently coordinated denial-of-service attacks.
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Biden discusses Ukraine, Hunter Biden, 2024 in new interview
Oooh, President Biden did an interview. That’s a treat:. CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed President Biden on Tuesday, where Biden made some news on a wide range of topics. On Russian President Vladimir Putin and his decision to invade Ukraine: “I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Biden said. Watch Biden’s full take on Putin.
Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some relief could be on the way
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices posted their weakest reading in nearly 2-1/2 years as supply chains improved further, offering some hope in the battle against inflation.
Comments / 0