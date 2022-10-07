ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing Butler County man’s body found in Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) – A car with a man’s body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore. Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona road reopened after railcar fire

UPDATE: Chestnut Avenue has been reopened after a railcar fire was reported in the building at Union Tank Car Company. Crews were able to act fast and get to the scene within three minutes. A railcar that was being dismantled had caught fire and they reported heavy smoke was showing. They were able to get […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Man killed in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Vehicle crashes into pole in Derry Township

A portion of Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township was closed Tuesday morning as crews responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. When responders arrived after the 4:30 a.m. call, there was no one around the vehicle in the single-car wreck, a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said. Officials have yet to locate the driver.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Woman killed, 2 injured in Cambria County crash

UPDATE: State police announced that an Altoona woman died from her injuries sustained in a crash over the weekend. Amanda Farber, 36, succumbed to her injuries at UPMC Altoona following the deadly rollover crash that took place Oct. 9 around 1:30 p.m. in Reade Township. State police said Farber was driving north on Skyline Drive […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man runs from cops outside of Oakhurst Homes with loaded gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after leading police on a brief foot pursuit with a loaded gun. On Oct. 10 just after 9 p.m., Johnstown police spotted 29-year-old Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay between building 34 and 35 of Oakhurst Homes, a […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
abc23.com

Old Centre Crest Building Proposals

Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
BELLEFONTE, PA
wtae.com

21-year-old man killed in Westmoreland County motorcycle crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a motorcyclist died during a crash in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 9:20 p.m. Monday on College Avenue. Early Tuesday morning, the coroner identified the man killed as Ethan J. Nicastro, 21, of Penn Township. State police...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man in custody from shooting in Cambria County

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the details of the shooting. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a man following a shooting that took place in Barr Township on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane around 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 9. Robert Spears, 20, […]
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Man Arrested

State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the residence, located along...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Investigation underway after cat is shot with arrow in Westmoreland County

NEW STANTON, Pa. — All But Furgotten Humane Animal Rescue said an investigation was underway after a cat was shot with an arrow. "My son opened up the door, he saw the cat, and the arrow was sticking up above where the door is. You couldn't even open up the door. He's like, 'Somebody shot Lance,'" said Nick Augustine, the owner of Lance, the 3-year-old cat who was shot.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

