1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
Missing Butler County man’s body found in Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) – A car with a man’s body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore. Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made […]
Tractor-trailer rollover spills paint on Route 350 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge fire crews spent hours Sunday night into Monday morning cleaning up after a tractor-trailer crash spilled paint onto a section of Route 350. The Mountain Top Fire Company was sent to the 4600 Block of Tyrone Pike at 8:58 p.m. for a tractor-trailer that rolled over. No one […]
Altoona road reopened after railcar fire
UPDATE: Chestnut Avenue has been reopened after a railcar fire was reported in the building at Union Tank Car Company. Crews were able to act fast and get to the scene within three minutes. A railcar that was being dismantled had caught fire and they reported heavy smoke was showing. They were able to get […]
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
WJAC TV
Police: Cambria Co. woman accused of stealing nearly $4K from local water authority
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Mineral Point woman is facing multiple theft-related charges after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority. Police say 63-year-old Margaret Ochenrider was allegedly hired by the water authority in May of this year...
7-ton wood splitter went missing from Clearfield County camp
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a case where a wood splitter was stolen from a camp located along SR 36. A Brave 7-ton wood splitter was taken from a camp located at the 6800 block of Colonel Drake Highway in Bell Township. The owner told state police that the theft had […]
Man killed in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
Tour the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville on its last open day to the public
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Before the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Jefferson County closes for the year, the public will have one more opportunity to see and learn about the history of the vehicles. In partnership with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, the museum, located at 67 South White Street in Brookville, will be open […]
Vehicle crashes into pole in Derry Township
A portion of Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township was closed Tuesday morning as crews responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. When responders arrived after the 4:30 a.m. call, there was no one around the vehicle in the single-car wreck, a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said. Officials have yet to locate the driver.
UPDATE: Woman killed, 2 injured in Cambria County crash
UPDATE: State police announced that an Altoona woman died from her injuries sustained in a crash over the weekend. Amanda Farber, 36, succumbed to her injuries at UPMC Altoona following the deadly rollover crash that took place Oct. 9 around 1:30 p.m. in Reade Township. State police said Farber was driving north on Skyline Drive […]
Police: Man runs from cops outside of Oakhurst Homes with loaded gun
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after leading police on a brief foot pursuit with a loaded gun. On Oct. 10 just after 9 p.m., Johnstown police spotted 29-year-old Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay between building 34 and 35 of Oakhurst Homes, a […]
Body of missing man found in western Pa. river: reports
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
abc23.com
Old Centre Crest Building Proposals
Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
wtae.com
21-year-old man killed in Westmoreland County motorcycle crash
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a motorcyclist died during a crash in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 9:20 p.m. Monday on College Avenue. Early Tuesday morning, the coroner identified the man killed as Ethan J. Nicastro, 21, of Penn Township. State police...
Man in custody from shooting in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the details of the shooting. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a man following a shooting that took place in Barr Township on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane around 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 9. Robert Spears, 20, […]
Record-high turkey prices expected this Thanksgiving, Blair County butcher store owners say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two butcher shop owners have said to expect high prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year, even with adjusting for inflation. Both said prices could be the highest ever this year. “You’re going to see a shortage on them,” Brian McManigal, owner of Mac’s Market and the Gridiron in Tyrone said. […]
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Man Arrested
State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the residence, located along...
wtae.com
Investigation underway after cat is shot with arrow in Westmoreland County
NEW STANTON, Pa. — All But Furgotten Humane Animal Rescue said an investigation was underway after a cat was shot with an arrow. "My son opened up the door, he saw the cat, and the arrow was sticking up above where the door is. You couldn't even open up the door. He's like, 'Somebody shot Lance,'" said Nick Augustine, the owner of Lance, the 3-year-old cat who was shot.
