Interior designers share 10 easy ways to instantly make your house feel more like a home
A new house or apartment is an exciting blank canvas, but it can also feel unoriginal and cold. You can personalize your new space with these easy ideas.
Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?
Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
3 Tips For Growing Thicker, Longer Hair Over 40, According To Experts
Are you finding it increasingly difficult to maintain your hair’s health, especially as you age?. You’re not alone — far from it. Hair goes through several changes during a person’s lifetime. And one of the most common physical effects of the aging process is a loss of hair. Whether you’re experiencing shedding, thinning, or just feel like your hair has seen glossier days, you don’t have to resign yourself to dry, brittle hair. There are steps you can take that won’t cost a fortune, won’t require a time-consuming commitment, and can really celebrate the hair you have. Lisa Abbey, founder and CEO of Strength x Beauty, provides three of her tips (and a few additional tips, to boot) on how you can grow thicker, longer hair over 40.
Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house
A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
What Hides at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in the World?
Island separating the Lakehead on Lake BaikalUnsplash/Sergey Pesterev. Things that reach the highest or lowest peaks across the world are always of great interest. There is always an intriguing narrative behind the tallest skyscraper or the deepest hole. Lake Baikal, though, is a little unique. The fact that it is the oldest and deepest lake in the world would be enough to draw tourists, but what makes it even more intriguing is that the lake is usually frozen completely. The lake has seldom thawed, and even when it did, the temperatures were still too low for anybody to plunge down to the bottom to locate the bottom.
David Bromstad's Kitchen Cabinet Tip That Makes Your Home Look More Luxe
In a recent episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad shared his advice on how you can update your cabinets to make your kitchen feel ultra-luxe.
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things in your living room you should get rid of.
As an expert on decorating, I think homeowners should move on from busy letter art, DVD-collection displays, heavy curtains, and all-gray aesthetics.
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
I range from a size 8 to 16 – my easy ‘inside out’ hack cinches your waist when dresses don’t fit perfectly
A MIDSIZE content creator shared a quick, easy, and free hack she uses to temporarily alter her baggy dresses. Emily, who goes by @emilylaukim on TikTok, can range anywhere from a size 8 to a size 16 depending on the brand. So, garments don’t always perfectly fit her midsize body type.
You’ve been cooking your bacon wrong – but this free trick means it will taste 100 times better
IF you’re a big fan of a fry-up or a bacon sandwich for breakfast, you’ll no doubt have been frying your bacon in oil to achieve that perfect crispiness. But one cooking fan has shared how she’s found a way of making it the tastiest and crispiest you’ve ever had – and the best bit is that it doesn’t cost a penny.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.
I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
Interior designers share 5 trends that are in and 7 that are out this season
The experts said neutral living spaces with vintage pieces are becoming popular, but minimalism and open floor plans are out of style this autumn.
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
My nan told me a trick on how to get too-tight jeans to fit every time and I was stunned at how well it worked
IF your jeans are too tight, try showering in your jeans to get them to fit you every time, this woman's nan advised. Instead of reaching for the scissors, which will lead to a big mess, head into the shower with your jeans. One woman on TikTok shared her clever...
2 Everyday Makeup Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Professional Makeup Artists
While makeup has the power to conceal acne, emphasize your best features and help you develop your personal aesthetic and style, it could also inadvertently add years to your look if not used correctly. With that said, we reached out to professional makeup artists for two quick, go-to tips to keep in mind for a more youthful-looking, radiant feel overall. Read on for tips and suggestions from professional MUAs Mandie Brice and Mary Winkenwerder.
