Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

SPD investigates after woman is shot and wounded in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One person was injured after a shooting in Springfield on Sunday. Around 6:22 pm on Sunday, October 9, Springfield Police Department responded to a call about gunshots on the 600 block of S. Glenn. According to The Springfield Police Department, there was a disturbance prior to the shooting and the victim was not […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Annual Ozarks Farm Fest wrapped up in Springfield Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks attended the annual Ozarks Farm Fest over the weekend. The event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds brings out big crowds each year. This year’s event featured a thousand agricultural exhibits and more than 600 head of livestock. One business owner says it...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police searching for 3 wanted in attempted break-in, shots fired at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they are searching for three people wanted for shots fired during an attempted break-in at a Springfield home. Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Talmage on Sunday around 4 p.m. Investigators say neighbors called 911 after seeing someone attempting to break into a home. Neighbors surrounded the house as they waited for police. Neighbors then heard shots fired from the rear of the home.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

GoFundMe campaign aims to help broadcaster Art Hains get back on his feet

An online fundraising campaign has been established to support mounting medical bills and family expenses as broadcaster Art Hains battles serious complications of the West Nile Virus. The goal of the GoFundMe page, is to raise $250,000. Hains, the longtime play-by-play man for Missouri State University sports, as well as...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate woman shot in Springfield neighborhood Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a disturbance led to a shooting in Springfield Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 600 South Glenn around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. They found a woman shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews consider the injuries serious. Investigators say the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shots fired at vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a vehicle riddled with bullets in Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, officers heard multiple shots on the northside at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Their investigation led them to the 1700 block of N Washington Avenue. Officers found a vehicle with numerous bullet holes.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Woman Charged With Intent to Murder U.S Army Sergeant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., woman was charged in federal court with assaulting a U.S. Army Sergeant with the intent to commit murder. Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on October 5, 2022. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield woman’s stolen vehicle turns up cut in half

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman’s truck theft story did not have a happy ending. A Springfield woman reported her vehicle stolen at the end of September. Police located it on October 6. Thieves had stripped and split into two. They took everything behind the front seats and the front two tires.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Charges Filed In Drive-By Shooting

Prosecutors have filed charges in a drive-by shooting in Springfield from last month. Michael Lewis has been charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Lewis is accused of firing a gun, from his vehicle, at another driver at the intersection...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Arrest Made in Springfield Shots-Fired Call

Springfield Police have arrested a man during a shots fired call at a city park. Officers arrested Fiedell Williams on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County when they were called to Grant Beach Park around three Thursday morning. Williams and another man were seen running from the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Local For Less Ozarks: Hotel of Terror & Dungeons of Doom

Thank you for visiting “Local For Less Ozarks”. We’ve worked out deals with some of our area’s best businesses to give you half-off gift certificates & event tickets – That’s right, 50% off food, entertainment, and more. This week we have half-priced passes to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

U. S Marshals Arrest Man Charged With D-W-I

U-S Marshals have arrested a man wanted in a deadly D-W-I crash last year. The Greene County prosecutor charged 49 year old Donald Pierce Jr. with second degree murder and driving while intoxicated. Marshals arrested Pierce at a residence on South Jefferson in Springfield where he was reported hiding. Last...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

