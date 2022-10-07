Read full article on original website
2 Springfield women sentenced in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A judge sentenced two Springfield women after pleading guilty for their roles in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. According to KYTV/KSPR Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol building. They faced three other...
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
sgfcitizen.org
A viral demolition, a voting guide for Springfield’s laymen and more
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Remember those thick Sunday newspapers that were so hefty you had to carry them like a football? That’s what this edition of SGF Sunday feels like, so let’s dig in. Our most-read piece this week...
Report: Springfield named 4th most dangerous college town in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As summer ends and a new school year begins, students look for the safest college towns to call home for the next four years. Statistically, Springfield may not be your best choice. According to an August report by SafeWise, Springfield ranks fourth among the 10 most dangerous college towns in America. The ranking […]
SPD investigates after woman is shot and wounded in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One person was injured after a shooting in Springfield on Sunday. Around 6:22 pm on Sunday, October 9, Springfield Police Department responded to a call about gunshots on the 600 block of S. Glenn. According to The Springfield Police Department, there was a disturbance prior to the shooting and the victim was not […]
KYTV
Annual Ozarks Farm Fest wrapped up in Springfield Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks attended the annual Ozarks Farm Fest over the weekend. The event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds brings out big crowds each year. This year’s event featured a thousand agricultural exhibits and more than 600 head of livestock. One business owner says it...
KYTV
Police searching for 3 wanted in attempted break-in, shots fired at Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they are searching for three people wanted for shots fired during an attempted break-in at a Springfield home. Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Talmage on Sunday around 4 p.m. Investigators say neighbors called 911 after seeing someone attempting to break into a home. Neighbors surrounded the house as they waited for police. Neighbors then heard shots fired from the rear of the home.
Springfield crash takes out power at intersection, two people hurt
A Sunday afternoon crash left a Springfield intersection without power and sent two people to the hospital.
sgfcitizen.org
GoFundMe campaign aims to help broadcaster Art Hains get back on his feet
An online fundraising campaign has been established to support mounting medical bills and family expenses as broadcaster Art Hains battles serious complications of the West Nile Virus. The goal of the GoFundMe page, is to raise $250,000. Hains, the longtime play-by-play man for Missouri State University sports, as well as...
KYTV
Police investigate woman shot in Springfield neighborhood Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a disturbance led to a shooting in Springfield Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 600 South Glenn around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. They found a woman shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews consider the injuries serious. Investigators say the...
KYTV
Police investigate shots fired at vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a vehicle riddled with bullets in Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, officers heard multiple shots on the northside at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Their investigation led them to the 1700 block of N Washington Avenue. Officers found a vehicle with numerous bullet holes.
933kwto.com
Woman Charged With Intent to Murder U.S Army Sergeant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., woman was charged in federal court with assaulting a U.S. Army Sergeant with the intent to commit murder. Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on October 5, 2022. The...
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
KYTV
Springfield woman’s stolen vehicle turns up cut in half
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman’s truck theft story did not have a happy ending. A Springfield woman reported her vehicle stolen at the end of September. Police located it on October 6. Thieves had stripped and split into two. They took everything behind the front seats and the front two tires.
933kwto.com
Charges Filed In Drive-By Shooting
Prosecutors have filed charges in a drive-by shooting in Springfield from last month. Michael Lewis has been charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Lewis is accused of firing a gun, from his vehicle, at another driver at the intersection...
KMBC.com
Grandview police ask for help finding runaway juvenile from Springfield
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help in finding a runaway juvenile. Police said Kaylee Marquez ran away from home in Springfield and has not been seen since Wednesday. Authorities said Kaylee has very distinctive tattoos. Anyone who has seen Kaylee is asked to call Grandview...
933kwto.com
Arrest Made in Springfield Shots-Fired Call
Springfield Police have arrested a man during a shots fired call at a city park. Officers arrested Fiedell Williams on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County when they were called to Grant Beach Park around three Thursday morning. Williams and another man were seen running from the...
ksgf.com
Local For Less Ozarks: Hotel of Terror & Dungeons of Doom
Thank you for visiting “Local For Less Ozarks”. We’ve worked out deals with some of our area’s best businesses to give you half-off gift certificates & event tickets – That’s right, 50% off food, entertainment, and more. This week we have half-priced passes to...
933kwto.com
U. S Marshals Arrest Man Charged With D-W-I
U-S Marshals have arrested a man wanted in a deadly D-W-I crash last year. The Greene County prosecutor charged 49 year old Donald Pierce Jr. with second degree murder and driving while intoxicated. Marshals arrested Pierce at a residence on South Jefferson in Springfield where he was reported hiding. Last...
Police investigating shooting in west Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting in west-central Springfield.
