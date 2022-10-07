Read full article on original website
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process
At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
Carbon Credits: Do They Really Impact Emissions?
It’s no secret that we need to lower emissions — millions of tonnes of CO2 are released into the atmosphere annually, by the U.S. alone. This is the issue that carbon credits are trying to address. Carbon credits essentially allow both businesses and individuals to offset their emissions...
The climate investor who bet right on ExxonMobil on how to stay ahead of the market for the next decade
Engine No. 1's biggest win may have been ExxonMobil and energy transition, but across industries there are huge systems changes taking place that will allow smart incumbent companies to scale transformational business models. That's led Engine No. 1 CEO Jennifer Grancio to be as bullish on GM and Ford as...
Australia’s biggest carbon credits generator joins calls for overhaul of emissions offsets scheme
The biggest generator of Australian carbon credits has joined critics in calling for a revamp of the scheme’s governance, saying it has “fundamental problems”. GreenCollar, which describes itself as the country’s largest environmental markets investor, natural resource manager and conservation-for-profit organisation, has made a joint submission to a government review of the carbon credit system with academics including Prof Andrew Macintosh, who used to be responsible for the scheme’s integrity.
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future
The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
I'm a Republican who supports environmental stewardship but Biden's electric car obsession is not the answer
Americans cannot afford the 'green transistion' to electric vehicles and more that the Biden administration is pushing. We do not have to choose between our economy and the environment.
Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it
Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
The world’s largest carbon removal project will break ground in Wyoming
Los Angeles-based Carbon Capture Inc. and Texas-based Frontier Carbon Solutions announced earlier this month “Project Bison” will officially begin operations in Wyoming next year. The direct air capture facility will be made up of large arrays of modules about the size of 40-foot shipping containers equipped with “reactors,”...
Shipping Turns to LNG, Biofuels and Methanol to Meet Emissions Targets
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) – Shipping and commodities firms will commission more ships partly powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) next year while ramping up trials for biofuel bunkering as they seek to cut emissions from ship operations, senior executives said this week. The shipping industry is seeking to...
Musk Says Beijing Doesn't Want Him to Sell Starlink in China
BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. "Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.
Renewable diesel, aviation the focus for biofuels industry
As the summer driving season comes to a close, demand for gasoline and other fuels has gone through significant ebbs and flows. The ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has thrown the supply and demand picture into significant volatility. The higher summer gas prices had many consumers looking for other options at the pump this year, outside of the typical E10 blend. E15 and E85 are often discussed when looking for more cost-effective options.
Using AI to optimize and unlock the value of co-located solar and energy storage
Pairing battery storage with wind turbines or solar panels (either on a site level or utility scale) can add a deeper layer of value to the generation asset. In addition to generation, such hybrid projects facilitate energy shifting applications with rising renewable capacity and changing energy consumption patterns creating opportunities for price arbitrage, allowing developers to shift dispatch to times of higher prices and firming-up capacity commitments sold to the grid.
GM and Ford Shares Fall After UBS Downgrades on Expectations for Weakening Demand
DETROIT — Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Ford's stock was down by roughly 7% in midday trading at $11.30 per share, while General Motors was off by about 5% to trade at $31.80.
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals
DENVER – A report released last week by the Sierra Club faults dozens of utilities that provide a major chunk of U.S. electric generation for failing to speed up their decarbonization efforts. “For the sake of our communities and planet, we must do everything in our power to create a clean, renewable electric grid by […] The post Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
$30 Million Funds Worn Again’s Textile Recycling Facility
Worn Again Technologies has completed its latest funding round, raising 27.6 million pounds ($30.45 million) to support the construction of an innovative textile recycling demonstration plant in Winterthur, Switzerland. The British company said this investment represents a milestone in the commercialization of circular strategies for hard-to-recycle fabric blends. Worn Again counts industrial stalwarts Sulzer and Oerlikon, as well as fashion retailer H&M, as key strategic investors. This latest investment round brings Worn Again Technologies’ total raised funding to 42.9 million pounds ($47.62 million), representing the startup’s most successful funding tranche since its founding. Some existing partners and main stakeholders contributed to the...
Bank of England Strengthens Emergency Stimulus to Help Ease Market Turmoil
LONDON — The Bank of England on Monday announced further measures to ensure financial stability in the U.K., building on its intervention in the long-dated bond market. The Bank's Financial Stability Committee on Sep. 28 announced a two-week emergency purchase program for long-dated U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — to restore order to the markets and protect liability driven investment (LDI) funds from imminent collapse.
Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data
Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in over a week on Monday as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.5% to $19,178.43, according to Coin Metrics....
