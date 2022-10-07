Read full article on original website
Travis Gienger is the heavyweight champ. He raised a 2,560 pound pumpkin
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Travis Gienger is the heavyweight champ. He raised a 2,560-pound pumpkin. He won a contest in Northern California. To get there, he drove the pumpkin 35 hours from Anoka, Minn., presumably never tapping the brakes too hard. His 2,500-pound pumpkin set a new U.S. record but not the world record. An Italian grower once raised a pumpkin that weighed 200 pounds more than that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Jurors in Florida will consider the death penalty for the Parkland school shooter
Attorneys in the Parkland school shooting trial gave closing arguments. The jury will decide whether Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to death or spend life in prison for the murder of 17 people. As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast....
