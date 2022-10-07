Billionaire Melinda French Gates: More Gender Equity in These 4 Sectors ‘Will Change All of Society'

Read full article on original website
Ark's Cathie Wood Issues Open Letter to the Fed, Saying It Is Risking an Economic ‘Bust'
The Fed likely is making a mistake in its hard-line stance against inflation because it is looking backward, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said Monday. In an open letter, Wood suggested the central bank "has shocked not just the US but the world and raised the risks of a deflationary bust."
Bank of England Strengthens Emergency Stimulus to Help Ease Market Turmoil
LONDON — The Bank of England on Monday announced further measures to ensure financial stability in the U.K., building on its intervention in the long-dated bond market. The Bank's Financial Stability Committee on Sep. 28 announced a two-week emergency purchase program for long-dated U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — to restore order to the markets and protect liability driven investment (LDI) funds from imminent collapse.
You Need About $2 Million to Retire Comfortably in Hawaii—Here Are the Other 7 Most Expensive States
If you're dreaming of spending retirement lounging on one of Hawaii's pristine beaches, make sure you've saved up plenty of money. That's because Hawaii ranks as the most expensive state to retire in 2022, according to recent data from Bankrate. To calculate each state's level of affordability, Bankrate analyzed the...
‘This Is Serious': JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Likely to Tip Into Recession in 6 to 9 Months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
Why Silicon Valley Is So Excited About Awkward Drawings Done by Artificial Intelligence
Several new programs, commonly called generative AI, released in the past few years can take a single phrase and generate never-before-seen images that match the prompt. The pictures are anything but perfect. Most programs give you infinite images to choose from, and there's nothing stopping a human from using a...
Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Course of Commodity Funds Amid Global Uncertainty
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech
Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...
IMF, World Bank leaders warn of growing risk of global recession
The heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank on Monday warned of economic headwinds that are raising the risk of a global financial recession. “There’s the risk and the real danger of a world recession next year. The advanced economies are slowing in Europe and so we’ll see where it where it goes into next year,” World Bank Group President David Malpass told IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during their discussion.
