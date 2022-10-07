ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markleton, PA

fox8tv.com

Cambria County Man Arrested

State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the residence, located along...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man runs from cops outside of Oakhurst Homes with loaded gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after leading police on a brief foot pursuit with a loaded gun. On Oct. 10 just after 9 p.m., Johnstown police spotted 29-year-old Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay between building 34 and 35 of Oakhurst Homes, a […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Somerset County, PA
Markleton, PA
Somerset County, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI Sadie Johnson, 25, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Indiana County man charged with operating meth lab

HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is charged with manufacturing meth and dumping chemical waste at several sites in rural Indiana County.State police said they found the first dumpsite in a wooded area along Stewart Hollow Road in Buffington Township in 2019 after a trooper discovered several acid generators and one-pot vessels in a garbage bag. Over the next three years, police said they found four more dumpsites. Investigators linked the five dumpsites based on a "unique method" of packaging the one-pot vessels and acid generators and the way the items were thrown out. Police said a Walmart receipt for Sudafed found at one dumpsite led them to 38-year-old David Burk. He's facing five felony and three misdemeanor counts related to operating a meth lab. He was arraigned Thursday and released on a $500 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man in custody from shooting in Cambria County

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the details of the shooting. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a man following a shooting that took place in Barr Township on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane around 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 9. Robert Spears, 20, […]
WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car chase ends with guns drawn along Route 28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alleged homicide suspects were taken down at a busy intersection in the middle of traffic.The whole thing was captured on a cell phone video this afternoon.The video was captured around noon at the Harmarville exit off Route 28. Harmar police had a car pulled over with guns drawn.The woman who took the video said the officer had the gun pointed at a man in the driver's seat. She also said another man — a passenger — took off from the car and was quickly caught by another officer on the scene.She said this all unfolded in a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Woman killed, 2 injured in Cambria County crash

UPDATE: State police announced that an Altoona woman died from her injuries sustained in a crash over the weekend. Amanda Farber, 36, succumbed to her injuries at UPMC Altoona following the deadly rollover crash that took place Oct. 9 around 1:30 p.m. in Reade Township. State police said Farber was driving north on Skyline Drive […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘I accept full responsibility’: Indiana mayor apologizes after drunk driving arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of the second-largest city in Indiana has offered a public apology after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Tom Henry, who has been mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008, said in a tweet: “I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
Tribune-Review

Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial

The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
GREENSBURG, PA

