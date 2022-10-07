Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Man Arrested
State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the residence, located along...
WJAC TV
Police: Cambria Co. woman accused of stealing nearly $4K from local water authority
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Mineral Point woman is facing multiple theft-related charges after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority. Police say 63-year-old Margaret Ochenrider was allegedly hired by the water authority in May of this year...
Police: Man runs from cops outside of Oakhurst Homes with loaded gun
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after leading police on a brief foot pursuit with a loaded gun. On Oct. 10 just after 9 p.m., Johnstown police spotted 29-year-old Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay between building 34 and 35 of Oakhurst Homes, a […]
WJAC TV
PSP: Huntingdon Co. man threatened to kill woman with crossbow, referenced similar crime
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Huntingdon County say a Three Springs man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman with a crossbow and made reference to a similar crime that had previously occurred in a neighboring county. Troopers say Travis Wilson Jr.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
PSP: Northern Cambria man allegedly shot other man for 'trespassing' on his property
BARR TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were...
Man busted stealing nearly $1k in items from Bedford Weis Market, police say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wisconsin man is being charged after state police said he was caught stealing merchandise from Weis Market. On Oct. 7 around 4:50 p.m., state police in Bedford were sent to the Weis Market located in Snake Spring Township for a report of retail theft. When they arrived, they learned […]
4 wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI Sadie Johnson, 25, […]
Indiana County man charged with operating meth lab
HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is charged with manufacturing meth and dumping chemical waste at several sites in rural Indiana County.State police said they found the first dumpsite in a wooded area along Stewart Hollow Road in Buffington Township in 2019 after a trooper discovered several acid generators and one-pot vessels in a garbage bag. Over the next three years, police said they found four more dumpsites. Investigators linked the five dumpsites based on a "unique method" of packaging the one-pot vessels and acid generators and the way the items were thrown out. Police said a Walmart receipt for Sudafed found at one dumpsite led them to 38-year-old David Burk. He's facing five felony and three misdemeanor counts related to operating a meth lab. He was arraigned Thursday and released on a $500 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police arrest man stealing from unlocked cars in Cambria County, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township police arrested a man that was allegedly walking around for several hours, stealing items from unlocked vehicles. On Oct. 7, police received a report of a suspicious man, later identified as 26-year-old Aaron Findley, of Nanty Glo, that was walking with a flashlight and attempting to enter vehicles […]
Man in custody from shooting in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the details of the shooting. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a man following a shooting that took place in Barr Township on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane around 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 9. Robert Spears, 20, […]
Man accused of threatening woman’s life with crossbow: ‘I’ll kill you…’
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was arrested after police said he reportedly threatened a woman’s life with a crossbow. Travis Wilson Jr., 28, of Three Springs, is facing terroristic threat and stalking charges after the woman called police Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9. The woman reportedly told police that Wilson was an […]
Police investigating Washington County car break-ins
NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a string of Washington County car break-ins. The front passenger windows of three vehicles parked along Washington Federal Way in North Franklin Township were smashed after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Purses were stolen from all three of the vehicles. Police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana County man accused of making meth, dumping waste in 5 different areas
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing charges after police said he made methamphetamine and dumped the chemical waste and paraphernalia at five different locations in the region. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper noticed a large black garbage bag in the woods near Stewart...
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
Car chase ends with guns drawn along Route 28
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alleged homicide suspects were taken down at a busy intersection in the middle of traffic.The whole thing was captured on a cell phone video this afternoon.The video was captured around noon at the Harmarville exit off Route 28. Harmar police had a car pulled over with guns drawn.The woman who took the video said the officer had the gun pointed at a man in the driver's seat. She also said another man — a passenger — took off from the car and was quickly caught by another officer on the scene.She said this all unfolded in a...
UPDATE: Woman killed, 2 injured in Cambria County crash
UPDATE: State police announced that an Altoona woman died from her injuries sustained in a crash over the weekend. Amanda Farber, 36, succumbed to her injuries at UPMC Altoona following the deadly rollover crash that took place Oct. 9 around 1:30 p.m. in Reade Township. State police said Farber was driving north on Skyline Drive […]
U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
wtae.com
Man charged after fire breaks out inside Westmoreland County home
A man is in custody after crews were called to an early morning fire in Latrobe, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday. The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on East Monroe Street. Latrobe Police said the fire was the result of a domestic dispute. Dale...
‘I accept full responsibility’: Indiana mayor apologizes after drunk driving arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of the second-largest city in Indiana has offered a public apology after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Tom Henry, who has been mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008, said in a tweet: “I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”
Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial
The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
Comments / 1