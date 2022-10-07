Read full article on original website
Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic
People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.
Tropical Depression Twelve forms, Caribbean disturbance moving west
Tropical Depression Twelve formed yesterday some 3,400 miles east of Miami and is expected to quickly unravel thanks to hostile upper-level winds. Meanwhile a robust disturbance grazing the northern coast of Venezuela in the eastern Caribbean is bringing squally weather to the southernmost islands and could gradually organize by the weekend but poses no threat to the U.S.
Meteorologists Say the New Tropical Depression 12 Formed Over the Atlantic Ocean
Recent weather forecasts said a tropical depression 12 formed over the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. In the latest advisory on October 4, 2022 (4 pm EDT 4 ), the National Hurricane Center reported the tropical wave they were monitoring became a tropical depression 112. Still, it said that...
Tropical Depression path, advisory & warnings
Article first published: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 11 am EST. Article last updated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 11 pm EST. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 pm Thursday advisory, the tropical depression, previously located in the Caribbean Sea, made landfall on the coast of Venezuela. The tropical depression was forecasted to be a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. The tropical depression is 60 miles west-southwest of Curacao and, 120 miles east-southeast of Nthrn Tip of Guajira Pnsula Colombia, with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. It’s moving 15 mph to the west.
