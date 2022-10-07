ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Mc.

Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic

People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.
Click10.com

Tropical Depression Twelve forms, Caribbean disturbance moving west

Tropical Depression Twelve formed yesterday some 3,400 miles east of Miami and is expected to quickly unravel thanks to hostile upper-level winds. Meanwhile a robust disturbance grazing the northern coast of Venezuela in the eastern Caribbean is bringing squally weather to the southernmost islands and could gradually organize by the weekend but poses no threat to the U.S.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Georgia#Hurricanes#Tropical Depression#Nicaragua#South American#Coastal Empire#Tropical Storm Julia
The Daily South

Wawa Is Heading To Georgia

Good news for anyone who loves a great convenience store: Wawa is heading to Georgia. The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chain has slowly been making its way down South, with outposts in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Now, Georgia residents can join the fan club, because the company announced that it is opening a location in the state by 2024.
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Tropical Depression path, advisory & warnings

Article first published: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 11 am EST. Article last updated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 11 pm EST. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 pm Thursday advisory, the tropical depression, previously located in the Caribbean Sea, made landfall on the coast of Venezuela. The tropical depression was forecasted to be a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. The tropical depression is 60 miles west-southwest of Curacao and, 120 miles east-southeast of Nthrn Tip of Guajira Pnsula Colombia, with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. It’s moving 15 mph to the west.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Warning Signs About the First Post-pandemic Winter

This fall, unlike the one before it, and the one before that, America looks almost like its old self. Schools and universities are in session; malls, airports, and gyms are bustling with the pre-holiday rush; handwashing is passé, handshakes are back, and strangers are packed together on public transport, nary a mask to be seen. On its surface, the country seems ready to enjoy what some might say is our first post-pandemic winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy