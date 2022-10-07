Read full article on original website
Members of Push Back PA rally to support conservative candidates
Members of Push Back PA gathered on the 17th Street Bridge in Altoona Saturday morning to rally support for conservative candidates before the November election.
WJAC TV
Police: Cambria Co. woman accused of stealing nearly $4K from local water authority
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Mineral Point woman is facing multiple theft-related charges after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority. Police say 63-year-old Margaret Ochenrider was allegedly hired by the water authority in May of this year...
7-ton wood splitter went missing from Clearfield County camp
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a case where a wood splitter was stolen from a camp located along SR 36. A Brave 7-ton wood splitter was taken from a camp located at the 6800 block of Colonel Drake Highway in Bell Township. The owner told state police that the theft had […]
‘I accept full responsibility’: Indiana mayor apologizes after drunk driving arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of the second-largest city in Indiana has offered a public apology after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Tom Henry, who has been mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008, said in a tweet: “I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Asking Public for Information on Young Township Theft
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft that occurred in Young Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a report was received on October 3, around 11:51 a.m., regarding a theft at a residence located at 549 Benson Road, in Young Township, Jefferson County.
Target 11 Exclusive: Student charged with raping teacher apologized, said he has ‘urges’
PITTSBURGH — According to a police report obtained exclusively by Target 11, the teacher said she was alone in her classroom at Oliver Citywide Academy on the morning of Sept. 29, when a 15-year-old student grabbed her chest. According to the report, she immediately “pushed his hand away and...
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
Man accused of threatening woman’s life with crossbow: ‘I’ll kill you…’
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was arrested after police said he reportedly threatened a woman’s life with a crossbow. Travis Wilson Jr., 28, of Three Springs, is facing terroristic threat and stalking charges after the woman called police Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9. The woman reportedly told police that Wilson was an […]
Record-high turkey prices expected this Thanksgiving, Blair County butcher store owners say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two butcher shop owners have said to expect high prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year, even with adjusting for inflation. Both said prices could be the highest ever this year. “You’re going to see a shortage on them,” Brian McManigal, owner of Mac’s Market and the Gridiron in Tyrone said. […]
Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
Irwin church seeks furniture donations to help needy families
An Irwin church is taking donations of gently used furniture Saturday to support The Blessing Board, a Shaler-based nonprofit that provides household furnishings to those in need at no cost. The mission team at the First Presbyterian Church of Irwin, 617 Main St., will be accepting donations from 9 to...
WPXI
PHOTOS: Westmoreland County community holds search party for missing man
PHOTOS: Westmoreland County community holds search party for missing man Community members in Westmoreland County held a search party today for a man who has been missing for almost a month. (WPXI/WPXI)
Unknown man poses as ‘courier,’ takes $8k from Centre County elderly woman
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Rockview are looking for a “courier” that stopped by a woman’s house and collected money on behalf of a fake attorney. The incident happened on Oct. 6 in Huston Township, according to state police. An 84-year-old woman, of Port Matilda, was contacted by a blocked phone number […]
WJAC TV
Wife calls for answers after husband falls into Johnstown flood channel, dies
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. 6 News spoke with some of...
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
4 wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI Sadie Johnson, 25, […]
Tour the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville on its last open day to the public
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Before the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Jefferson County closes for the year, the public will have one more opportunity to see and learn about the history of the vehicles. In partnership with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, the museum, located at 67 South White Street in Brookville, will be open […]
wtae.com
Crews battle Fayette County fire
Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Fayette County Monday morning. It happened along Back Street in German Township, where heavy smoke could be seen. No injuries have been reported. There is no word on what might have sparked the fire.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Imprisons its Residents at Almost Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Jefferson County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than almost any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 392 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Jefferson County’s imprisonment...
21-year-old man killed in Westmoreland motorcycle crash
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed after crashing a motorcycle in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. Ethan J. Nicastro, 21, of Penn Township, was traveling west on Route 130 near Weber Road when he lost control around 9:20 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
