Premier League

FOX Sports

Modeste levels Dortmund with Bayern late in 'Klassiker'

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund substitute Anthony Modeste scored in the last minute of injury time against Bayern Munich to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga’s ‘Klassiker’ on Saturday. The French forward set up Youssoufa Moukoko for the equalizer in the 75th then clinched...
Yardbarker

Erik Ten Hag confirms Anthony Martial injury

Manchester United claimed an important 2-1 victory against Everton. The Red Devils, who were desperate to get back to domestic winning ways following last weekend’s Manchester Derby thrashing against rivals City, would have been feeling the pressure. However, after naming a strong starting 11, which included Casemiro making his...
Yardbarker

Bruno Fernandes hails Man United team-mate after Everton win

Manchester United experienced a topsy-turvy evening at Goodison Park on Sunday evening but Erik ten Hag’s men battled through to secure three vital points. Everton scored early in the first half but goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo completed United’s turnaround, with the latter scoring the 700th goal of his club career.
SkySports

Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal after coming off bench to help take his team fifth

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton at Goodison Park. After Antony cancelled out Alex Iwobi's early strike, an injury to Anthony Martial presented Ronaldo with his opportunity inside the first half and he did not waste it, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season before the break.
ESPN

USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi scores 2 goals for Groningen to continue hot streak

U.S. men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi continued his hot start since joining FC Groningen on loan this summer, scoring twice in a 3-2 loss to RKC Waalwijk on Friday. Pepi, 19, has now scored four goals in his last three games for the Dutch club. He is also the first player this century to be directly involved in five goals in his first four Eredivisie matches, according to Opta, having also registered one assist.
FOX Sports

Bayern shakes off slump before 'der Klassiker' in Dortmund

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich appears to have shaken off its customary early season slump just in time for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. The two rivals are level on points after eight Bundesliga matches, but surprisingly neither team is at the top of the standings going into “der Klassiker.” It’s the first time that’s happened since Wolfsburg won the title in 2009. Union Berlin is currently in first place.
The Independent

England’s impressive 23-match unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman

England added another impressive notch to their unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman with Friday night’s win over the United States.Lauren Hemp’s opener and Georgia Stanway’s penalty saw off the reigning world champions to make it 23 games without defeat for Wiegman, along the way winning the Lionesses’ first major trophy at Euro 2022.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the impressive run.World Cup qualifyingIt took just 12 minutes for Ella Toone to score the first goal of Wiegman’s reign, and seven more followed before the opening World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia was out.There were 10 in the return...
BBC

Premier League: Ronaldo's 700th club goal gives Man Utd win over Everton

Akwaowo Jones: If football ever gets renamed it should be called CR7. The greatest of all time. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BBC Sport: "We wanted a reaction [from the Man City defeat]. We got it already in Cyprus and we had to finish this week good and we did. We develop as a team. We have steps to go. There's room for improvement but the first half was quite good. We controlled the game in and out of possession.
BBC

C﻿rystal Palace 2-1 Leeds - Analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "F﻿or 30 minutes or so there was only one side in this game - Leeds United. "﻿They pressed Palace well and created chances and had they got a second it would have been hard to see the hosts getting back into the game. "﻿However,...
BBC

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Dortmund come from 2-0 down in thriller

Borussia Dortmund came from 2-0 down to draw with Bayern Munich and stop their rivals going top of the Bundesliga in a thrilling match at Signal Iduna Park. Anthony Modeste headed in a 94th-minute leveller after Bayern's Kingsley Coman had been shown a red card earlier in stoppage time. Youssoufa...
FOX Sports

10-man PSG extends lead of Ligue 1 to 3 points

PARIS (AP) — Ten-man Paris Saint-Germain extended its lead of the French league to three points and stayed undefeated after drawing with Reims 0-0 on Saturday. The defending champion was short-handed from the 41st minute after Sergio Ramos was sent off for dissent. PSG looked disjointed and pedestrian after...
SOCCER

