Read full article on original website
Related
Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
Rams Sign Veteran Running Back To Active Roster
The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran running back Malcolm Brown to the 53-man active roster, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. The team also placed safety Jordan Fuller and offensive guard Coleman Shelton on the injured reserve. The Rams have rolled out one of the worst rushing attacks in...
fantasypros.com
Saquon Barkley exits game with shoulder injury
Barkley hit the ground hard and immediately headed to the locker room with a shoulder injury. He had rushed 12 times for 68 yards before exiting.
fantasypros.com
Baker Mayfield (ankle) expected to miss a couple of weeks
Baker Mayfield is expected to miss a couple of weeks with a sprained ankle. Mayfield is getting other medical opinions to determine the best course of action. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Mayfield is set to miss a few weeks which means PJ Walker is in line to get...
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Breece Hall reels off 197 yards of offense in Week 5 win
Breece Hall rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries while catching 2-of-2 targets for 100 yards in New York’s 40-17 win against the Dolphins in Week 5. Hall built off his best game as a pro in Week 4 with nearly 200 yards of total offense and a score in Week 5. Hall set a new career-high for carries with 18 and has rushed 35 times for 163 yards over the past two weeks while hauling in 4-of-8 targets for 112 yards in that span. Hall should continue to get the bull of the work going forward despite Michael Carter vulturing two short touchdowns. New York scored five rushing touchdowns in Week 5 and appears committed to the run going forward with Hall being a central focus of this offense.
fantasypros.com
Ronald Jones II inactive for Week 5
Ronald Jones II is inactive and will not play for the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in a Week 5 home matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Kansas City Chiefs on Twitter) Jones II is inactive for the second consecutive week for the Chiefs, who will deploy Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, and Isiah Pacheco in a favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night.
fantasypros.com
Darren Waller has no injury designation for Monday's game
Waller was a limited participant in practice early in the week with a shoulder injury. After logging a full practice, he was able to avoid having an injury designation heading into Week 5. Waller currently ranks as the TE3 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
fantasypros.com
Jaylen Waddle receives only three targets in Week 5
The Dolphins had to turn to their seventh-round rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson after Teddy Bridgewater sustained a concussion and an elbow injury on the opening drive. Waddle has only recorded a combined 62 yards and zero touchdowns on eight targets in his last two outings without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Temper expectations as long as Waddle is without Tagovailoa. The Dolphins play the Vikings at home in Week 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Josh Allen dominates Pittsburgh defense in Week 5 win
Josh Allen completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 424 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in Sunday's win over the Steelers. Allen also carried the ball five times for 42 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Allen continued his MVP-level campaign with a jaw-dropping first half, finishing the game with his...
fantasypros.com
Christian McCaffrey: Bills reportedly express trade interest in Panthers RB
The Bills have reportedly reached out to the Panthers to express interest in trading for Christian McCaffrey. (Dan Fetes on Twitter) With the Panthers firing Matt Rhule, teams that view themselves as contenders will surely be reaching out to talk about potentially trading for several pieces, especially given that the Panthers have just four draft picks next year. McCaffrey will be right at the top of the list, as the veteran has already amassed 324 rushing yards and 188 receiving yards through five games while playing 85% of the snaps. McCaffrey joining the Bills would be fantasy goodness for all those involved (other than Devin Singletary), as he'd elevate an already elite offense. It's worth noting, however, that the Bills have denied the report that they reached out about McCaffrey, and nothing sounds remotely imminent. Expect serious buzz around McCaffrey and nearly all skill players for the Panthers over the next few weeks and even if he doesn't eventually land with the Bills, any trade would almost certainly boost McCaffrey's already tremendous stock.
fantasypros.com
Jalen Hurts rushes for two touchdowns in Week 5 win
Jalen Hurts completed 26 of his 36 pass attempts for 239 yards in a Week 5 win over Arizona. Hurts also added 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 rushing attempts. Hurts continues to operate the Eagles’ offense at a high level this season. The 24-year-old will continue to as a QB1 for fantasy managers due to his high rushing upside. Fantasy managers should expect Hurts to continue his excellent season against a tough Dallas’ defense in Week 6.
fantasypros.com
Nick Bosa out for the remainder of Week 5
The 49ers lost their premiere pass rusher in Week 5 with a groin injury. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but we can expect the 49ers to provide more information at the conclusion of the game. If Bosa is forced to miss time, fantasy managers will want to downgrade the 49ers’ defense slightly until his return.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) is expected to play in Week 5 against Seattle
Kamara has had trouble gaining momentum to start the season, but hopefully, he can get going against a very poor Seattle run defense. With Jameis Winston not slated to start Andy Dalton could be more willing to check it down to the excellent receiving back than Winston has shown so far. Kamara should be locked into starting lineups as a surefire RB1 in Week 5.
fantasypros.com
Jags D/ST fail to force turnover against lowly Texans in Week 5 loss
Jags D/ST allowed 13 points while collecting one sack and zero turnovers in Jacksonville’s 13-6 loss to the Texans in Week 5. Jacksonville’s D/ST appeared on the verge of fantasy relevance picking off Jalen Hurts and returning it for a touchdown in Week 4. They were a big waiver wire target heading into Week 5 against the lowly Texans. They responded with a dud, only able to bring down Davis Mills for one sack and failing to force any turnovers.
fantasypros.com
Kyler Murray solid in Week 5 loss to the Eagles
Kyler Murray completed 28 of 42 passing attempts for 250 yards and a TD with one interception. He also rushed for 42 yards in the loss. Murray continued his trend of putting up solid but not spectacular fantasy numbers in Week 5. He hasn't boomed or busted this year, but if you drafted him high, you've likely been a bit disappointed. Next week the breakthrough could come as he gets the Seahawks' defense, which has been torched by every offense not led by Russell Wilson this season.
fantasypros.com
Davante Adams facing potential suspension for postgame actions
Davante Adams is facing discipline, including a potential suspension, for shoving a camera operator to the ground following Monday's loss in Kansas City. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Adams quickly apologized on social media after the game. The league is reviewing the incident and will likely make a decision...
fantasypros.com
Patrick Mahomes II dominant in win Monday
Patrick Mahomes completed 29 of his 43 passing attempts for 292 yards and four touchdowns in Monday night's 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mahomes put up an epic game on the stat sheet, and his connection with Travis Kelce tonight was unparalleled by anything other duo we've seen this season. They connected in the end zone a whopping four times, and their scoring was simply too much for the Raiders to keep up with. These kind of outings are what remind fantasy managers that Mahomes is still one of the best fantasy options in the game.
fantasypros.com
Tom Brady solid in win Sunday
Tom Brady completed 35 of his 52 pass attempts for 351 yards and a touchdown en route to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady continues to put up okay numbers for fantasy purposes, but we haven't seen the offense explode like it has been known to do over the past couple of years. Brady and his receivers aren't quite in sync yet, and he has been more inefficient than we're used to seeing. He should continue to be a solid fantasy asset because of the weapons he has around him, but there are better options at the position.
fantasypros.com
David Montgomery (ankle) considered 'optimistic' to suit up Sunday
Montgomery is the Bears starting running back, but Khalil Herbert was able to fill in nicely while he missed time. The Iowa St. product will eye a return in Week 5 against a Minnesota defense that has been somewhat susceptible to the run through the first quarter of the season. Fantasy managers will have to consider the notion that Montgomery may be limited in some way, but if the Bears believe he is ready to go then perhaps Montgomery is ready to receive his usual workload as well.
NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley Injury News
The New York Giants cannot afford a serious injury to running back Saquon Barkley. Giants fans are currently holding their breath for the star running back on Sunday morning. Barkley, who's off to one of the best starts of his career, has exited Sunday morning's game against the Packers with an injury.
Comments / 0