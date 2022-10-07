The New England Patriots had a 29-0 shutout victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon and moved up eight spots in ESPN’s playoff rankings as a result. Previously, the Patriots were ranked at the 27th spot. However, the new rankings had them move all the way up to the 19th spot. New England is looking to get into a bit of a groove, following their victory over the Lions. They face a tough Cleveland Browns team next, with a surging rookie quarterback in Bailey Zappe under center.

