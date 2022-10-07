Read full article on original website
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
MLB
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
MLB
Here are the keys to each Division Series
With the Wild Card Series over, the playoffs now kick into an even higher gear: The Division Series features eight teams that have what it takes to win it all. There are some surprises, some underdogs, some fascinating subplots … and surely much wildness to come. All four Division Series kick off Tuesday. Here’s a look at the primary storyline to watch for in Game 1 and beyond.
MLB
Padres silence Mets, move on to Division Series
NEW YORK -- They came to party on Sunday night in Queens, orange towels waving, in full voice for a decisive National League Wild Card Series Game 3. Austin Nola silenced them first. Then Trent Grisham did it (again). Joe Musgrove -- with a brief detour as he was inspected for sticky stuff -- did it all night.
MLB
Phillies-Braves Game 2 FAQ (Today, 4:30 ET, FOX)
ATLANTA -- The Braves’ spirited ninth-inning rally on Tuesday afternoon might’ve scored a moral victory, if such things exist amid the pressure of a best-of-five playoff series. The Phillies scored the real victory. • NLDS Game 2: Today, 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Philly broke out to a...
MLB
Padres make 1 change for NL Division Series roster
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres unveiled their National League Division Series roster on Tuesday morning, making only one change from the group that won the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Game 1 starter Mike Clevinger was added to that roster, with utility man Brandon Dixon giving way on...
MLB
Injured Robertson (calf) not on Phillies' NLDS roster
ATLANTA -- David Robertson leapt in the air Saturday as he celebrated Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in St. Louis. It cost him a spot on the NL Division Series roster. Robertson strained his right calf as he jumped in...
MLB
Phils remove Thomson's interim tag, sign skipper through '24
ATLANTA -- Rob Thomson’s dreams came true Monday. But if you know him, then you know he preferred not to talk about it. But Thompson had no choice after the Phillies announced they'd signed him to a two-year contract extension, formally removing the interim tag from his title as manager. Thomson’s return became a formality once he replaced Joe Girardi on June 3 and turned a listless 22-29 team into a 65-46 finisher that made the postseason for the first time since 2011.
MLB
LIVE on TBS: Mariners-Astros Game 1 FAQ, lineups
The Astros, a playoff-tested team that has ruled the American League for the past five seasons, will face the up-and-coming Mariners, who are in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, in what figures to be a tantalizing best-of-five AL Division Series. Justin Verlander, the favorite for the...
MLB
Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions
LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
MLB
This could be Padres' formula for an NLDS upset
LOS ANGELES -- Having played six series against the Dodgers in his first year as Padres manager -- and having lost all six of those series -- Bob Melvin sat at the podium in the Petco Park interview room last month and was asked about the prospect of facing Los Angeles for a seventh time in October.
MLB
Stars aligning for red-hot Phils after stealing Game 1
ATLANTA -- The Phillies played Garrett Stubbs’ “Phils Win” playlist after Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, just like they always do when they win. • NLDS Game 2: Today, 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The song “Cold Heart” filled the clubhouse...
MLB
Here's how the Division Series underdogs rank
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings. These four teams had to put in some extra work to make it this far. That puts them all in a tough spot to start the Division Series, but they also have momentum. Here’s how the four Division Series underdogs rank, along with their DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win their respective series.
MLB
3 reasons these Braves are better than 2021 champs
ATLANTA -- Nobody knew how good the Braves really were before they won last year’s World Series. But there are a lot of folks who believe Atlanta is entering this year’s postseason with an even stronger team. “We’re even more hungry to win another one, and we have...
MLB
Guards-Yanks an intriguing battle of contrasts
There are no uninteresting Division Series this week in baseball, not a single one, just look at the board. But there is no more interesting one about to begin this week than Yankees vs. Guardians, as Terry Francona’s kids come into Yankee Stadium like they’re trying to take over the principal’s office.
MLB
Cool Hand Suárez ready to deal in NLDS opener
ATLANTA -- Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez watched teammates Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola dominate the Cardinals last weekend in the NL Wild Card Series. Lessons can be learned, he said. “Something that I learn from them all the time is how they attack hitters,” Suárez said Monday through the...
MLB
Braves rally, but lack knockout punch in G1
ATLANTA -- Sure, the Braves nearly staged an incredible ninth-inning comeback against the Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. But a big rally was only needed because they had been so ineffective during most of the first eight innings of what ended as a 7-6 loss.
MLB
Mets frustrated by finish to 101-win campaign
NEW YORK -- For so many, for so long, the 2022 Mets season felt different. The changes were obvious and widespread, beginning in the ownership box and trickling down to every corner of the organization. In signing Max Scherzer, the Mets purchased a prepackaged winning culture. In hiring Buck Showalter, they brought on a steady hand. In the standings, the Mets became the envy of the National League East, holding a hammerlock on first place for much of the summer and setting a pace to win 101 games, the second-highest total in franchise history.
MLB
Both aces in Dodgers' eyes, Urías gets G1, Kershaw to follow
LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced on Monday that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres on Tuesday. Clayton Kershaw will then go in Game 2 on Wednesday. In four starts against the Padres this season, Urías was 3-0...
MLB
What's next? Here are the Division Series matchups
After a thrilling Wild Card Series weekend, the Division Series field is set. All but one of the four matchups will be between division rivals, with the Guardians and Yankees being the outlier. Here are the matchups for the 2022 Division Series, which begin on Tuesday. Phillies vs. Braves. Game...
MLB
Civale on Guardians' ALDS roster; Sandlin shut down
NEW YORK -- The Guardians knew they’d need to get starter Aaron Civale on their roster for the AL Division Series against the Yankees, but when righty reliever Nick Sandlin’s MRI revealed a season-ending upper teres major strain, the club had to make another move. Guardians manager Terry...
