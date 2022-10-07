ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Report: Panthers' Baker Mayfield Won't Have Surgery, Go on IR with Ankle Injury

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield avoided "major damage" and will not need surgery on the high ankle sprain he suffered, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Mayfield is expected to miss 2-6 weeks with the injury. By avoiding a spot on injured reserve, the quarterback could return within the next four games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Slams Controversial Penalty Against Falcons in Loss to Tom Brady, Bucs

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 on Sunday to improve to 3-2 on the season, but not without a little controversy. On a 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after taking down Brady. The controversial call extended the drive for the Buccaneers, giving them an automatic first down.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Nfl#Hamstring Injury#American Football#Sports#Atlanta Falcons#Espn#Cbs Sports
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 5 Loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears suffered their second straight one-possession loss on Sunday at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago was close on the scoreboard, but it looked outmatched in certain parts of the matchup with its divisional rival. The Bears were unable to keep Justin Jefferson in check, and they...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Fan Tackled by Bobby Wagner on MNF Suffered Concussion, Police Report Says

A police report says the fan tackled by Bobby Wagner after running onto the field earlier this month suffered a concussion and other minor injuries as a result of the tackle. TMZ Sports obtained the police report, which says Alexander Taylor went to the Santa Clara Police Department to report a "blatant assault." Taylor illegally entered the field of play with a smoke bomb during last Monday's Rams-49ers game as part of an animal rights protest.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
City
Atlanta, GA
Bleacher Report

Best Landing Spots for Matt Rhule in Potential Return to College Football

Matt Rhule, in all likelihood, is coming back to college football. Fired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, he will probably not be in contention for any other NFL job that might open. Put simply, Rhule was not successful in the pros. However, he's a proven college coach...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Every Major NFL Award Front-Runner So Far

As the 2022 NFL season approaches the one-third mark, award conversations are heating up. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has deservedly emerged as the MVP favorite, while Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is solidly in position to chase Defensive Player of the Year. But not every race is so clear.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Glazer: Panthers to Receive Trade Calls amid Possible Rebuild After Matt Rhule Firing

Change is in the air for the Carolina Panthers, and other teams may look to take advantage of the situation. After the NFC South team announced it fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported teams will respond by "calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their players as they hope Carolina will look to stockpile picks as they rebuild."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Deion Sanders, Jackson State's Amazon Docuseries Trailer, Release Schedule Revealed

Amazon Studios announced Tuesday it will release a four-part documentary series, Coach Prime, about Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders on Prime Video in December. "We're excited to welcome Coach Prime to the Prime Video family," Marie Donoghue, Amazon's vice president of global sports video, said. "Deion Sanders is such an inspiring leader, both on and off the field, and we look forward to taking fans inside Coach Prime's world as the exciting season unfolds at Jackson State University."
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy