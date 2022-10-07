Read full article on original website
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Padres silence Mets, move on to Division Series
NEW YORK -- They came to party on Sunday night in Queens, orange towels waving, in full voice for a decisive National League Wild Card Series Game 3. Austin Nola silenced them first. Then Trent Grisham did it (again). Joe Musgrove -- with a brief detour as he was inspected for sticky stuff -- did it all night.
Phils remove Thomson's interim tag, sign skipper through '24
ATLANTA -- Rob Thomson’s dreams came true Monday. But if you know him, then you know he preferred not to talk about it. But Thompson had no choice after the Phillies announced they'd signed him to a two-year contract extension, formally removing the interim tag from his title as manager. Thomson’s return became a formality once he replaced Joe Girardi on June 3 and turned a listless 22-29 team into a 65-46 finisher that made the postseason for the first time since 2011.
Astros set ALDS roster, with 7 in playoffs for first time
HOUSTON -- Rookie right-hander Hunter Brown, the team’s top-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, was one of 12 pitchers the Astros will carry on their roster for the American League Division Series against the Mariners. Veteran relievers Phil Maton and Will Smith, a lefty who helped the Braves win the...
Phillies-Braves Game 2 FAQ (Today, 4:30 ET, FOX)
ATLANTA -- The Braves’ spirited ninth-inning rally on Tuesday afternoon might’ve scored a moral victory, if such things exist amid the pressure of a best-of-five playoff series. The Phillies scored the real victory. • NLDS Game 2: Today, 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Philly broke out to a...
How will Guardians pitch to Aaron Judge?
NEW YORK -- The two swings look like they could’ve come at any chapter during Aaron Judge’s record-setting season. Turns out, his two-homer game against the Guardians was the opening statement. Twice, Judge worked ahead in the count vs. Cleveland pitching, then he sent two fastballs on the...
Clevinger gets Game 1 nod for Padres; Darvish set for G2
LOS ANGELES -- For the second time in three years, Mike Clevinger is set to take the ball for the Padres in Game 1 of a National League Division Series against the Dodgers. The circumstances around this start are different, to say the least. "It's been a long time coming,"...
Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions
LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
Gilbert draws dream matchup in G1 clash vs. Verlander
HOUSTON -- Days after Logan Gilbert was drafted by the Mariners in 2018, taken with their first-round pick, the cerebrally competitive, yet sheepishly unassuming, pitcher took in his first game at T-Mobile Park just behind the home dugout. The Mariners were a half-game ahead of the Astros for first place...
Padres make 1 change for NL Division Series roster
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres unveiled their National League Division Series roster on Tuesday morning, making only one change from the group that won the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Game 1 starter Mike Clevinger was added to that roster, with utility man Brandon Dixon giving way on...
Guards-Yanks an intriguing battle of contrasts
There are no uninteresting Division Series this week in baseball, not a single one, just look at the board. But there is no more interesting one about to begin this week than Yankees vs. Guardians, as Terry Francona’s kids come into Yankee Stadium like they’re trying to take over the principal’s office.
Mets frustrated by finish to 101-win campaign
NEW YORK -- For so many, for so long, the 2022 Mets season felt different. The changes were obvious and widespread, beginning in the ownership box and trickling down to every corner of the organization. In signing Max Scherzer, the Mets purchased a prepackaged winning culture. In hiring Buck Showalter, they brought on a steady hand. In the standings, the Mets became the envy of the National League East, holding a hammerlock on first place for much of the summer and setting a pace to win 101 games, the second-highest total in franchise history.
What's next? Here are the Division Series matchups
After a thrilling Wild Card Series weekend, the Division Series field is set. All but one of the four matchups will be between division rivals, with the Guardians and Yankees being the outlier. Here are the matchups for the 2022 Division Series, which begin on Tuesday. Phillies vs. Braves. Game...
Here's how the Division Series underdogs rank
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings. These four teams had to put in some extra work to make it this far. That puts them all in a tough spot to start the Division Series, but they also have momentum. Here’s how the four Division Series underdogs rank, along with their DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win their respective series.
Rest or rust? Braves, Phils weigh in after Game 1
ATLANTA -- The well-traveled Phillies and the well-rested Braves met on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park, and they provided the first answers to a question that will require much more than just one game, or one October. In MLB’s new postseason format, is there a downside to a...
Injured Robertson (calf) not on Phillies' NLDS roster
ATLANTA -- David Robertson leapt in the air Saturday as he celebrated Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in St. Louis. It cost him a spot on the NL Division Series roster. Robertson strained his right calf as he jumped in...
Strongest arms to watch in the postseason
The Division Series are sure to feature big home runs from superstar sluggers, big strikeouts from aces, big catches from Gold Glovers and big stolen bases from elite speedsters. But some players can also change a game with their arm, and with Statcast, we can see how like never before.
Blakely, healthy, among Angels prospects in the AFL
Werner Blakely’s first season of affiliate ball in the Angels’ system was interrupted twice by injury and saw the 20-year-old shift over to third base, a relatively new position. Despite the stumbling blocks, Blakely, who played just 55 games for Single-A Inland Empire, earned a call to join...
Cool Hand Suárez ready to deal in NLDS opener
ATLANTA -- Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez watched teammates Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola dominate the Cardinals last weekend in the NL Wild Card Series. Lessons can be learned, he said. “Something that I learn from them all the time is how they attack hitters,” Suárez said Monday through the...
Guardians pass torch to Quantrill for Game 1
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have one of the most powerful lineups in the Majors, which goes without saying when they boast a player who hit 62 long balls during the regular season. The Guardians, on the other hand, ranked second-to-last in home runs out of all 30 clubs this year.
