ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Michigan coach Mike Hart back in Ann Arbor, eyes return to team

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart released a statement Monday saying he is back in Ann Arbor and his health is trending in a positive direction. Hart suffered what was reported as a seizure on the sideline in the first quarter of Michigan's game against Indiana. He was placed on a stretcher, carted off the field and hospitalized overnight for evaluation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Indiana Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Nebraska State
WTHR

Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoosiers#American Football#College Football#Fbs
WTOL-TV

Boil advisory for Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
TOLEDO, OH
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
MLive

After latest fatal jump, Ann Arbor mulls better barriers on parking decks

ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing before City Council this past week, Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein recalled speaking out five years ago about the urgent need to erect barriers at downtown parking decks to check “an ongoing epidemic of suicides.”. The Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city-owned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy