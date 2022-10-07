Read full article on original website
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady makes bold statement about the NFL
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady always calls it as he sees it. He had a bold take on the quality of the current game in the NFL. Tom Brady obviously has a lot on his plate right now. Between a torrent of divorce rumors off the field and dealing with a plethora of issues on the field, such as wide receiver injuries and terrible play calling, the guy is probably at his whit’s end.
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/10/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to get ready and observe our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Raiders...
Bridgewater lands in concussion protocol in loss to Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did not finish Sunday's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets after landing in concussion protocol in the first half. Bridgewater passed concussion testing but was ruled out under the updated protocols after a spotter saw the quarterback stumble, head coach Mike McDaniel said postgame, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. He was also evaluated for an elbow injury.
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Panthers' Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers' 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No....
Brady on controversial penalty call vs. Falcons: 'I don't throw the flags'
Tom Brady didn't have much to say about the controversial roughing the passer penalty call that gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a crucial first-down conversion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. "I don't throw the flags," the quarterback said postgame, according to NFL Network's...
MNF best bets: Another Chiefs' blowout under the prime-time lights?
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday boosted the accounts or left little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting. There will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
Browns trade for Falcons' Deion Jones
The Atlanta Falcons traded linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Monday. Cleveland acquired Jones and a seventh-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round selection. Jones will earn about $1.39 million for the rest of this season after restructuring his deal earlier this year,...
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Will be ready for regular season
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Richardson (knee) "for sure" will be ready for the Spurs' regular-season opener on Oct. 19, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. Richardson did not travel to Utah for Tuesday's preseason game due to a minor knee issue. Even if he does not return for Thursday's preseason finale versus the Thunder, Popovich confirmed that he will not miss any regular-season action. Richardson is in line to be one of the Spurs' top guard options off the bench this season.
Report: Hornets' Ball expected to miss start of season with ankle sprain
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is expected to miss time to begin the regular season, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The former Rookie of the Year will undergo treatment after an MRI revealed he suffered a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Tuesday. Ball suffered the injury in...
Fans blast NFL after another controversial roughing-the-passer call on MNF
The NFL officially has a roughing-the-passer problem. Chris Jones made an excellent strip-sack of Derek Carr late in the second quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, even recovering the ball as he brought the quarterback down. But for the second time...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule in 3rd season of 7-year contract
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday following a 1-4 start to the season. Rhule was in his third campaign in Carolina and leaves with an 11-27 record. He went 5-11 in his rookie year and 5-12 last season. Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will...
Pistons' Bagley leaves game early with knee injury
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley will not return to Tuesday's preseason contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a right knee injury in the first quarter, the team announced. Bagley fell to the court after his knee buckled while trying to switch onto Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl cutting through...
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
Chiefs storm back from 17-point deficit to beat Raiders in MNF thriller
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals. One call in particular...
Raiders' Adams pushes photographer to ground after MNF loss
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground on his way to the locker room following the team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams apologized for the incident when speaking to reporters postgame. "That was just frustration mixed with him...
Fantasy: Week 6 Rankings - Defenses (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 6.
