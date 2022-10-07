ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady makes bold statement about the NFL

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady always calls it as he sees it. He had a bold take on the quality of the current game in the NFL. Tom Brady obviously has a lot on his plate right now. Between a torrent of divorce rumors off the field and dealing with a plethora of issues on the field, such as wide receiver injuries and terrible play calling, the guy is probably at his whit’s end.
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Bridgewater lands in concussion protocol in loss to Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did not finish Sunday's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets after landing in concussion protocol in the first half. Bridgewater passed concussion testing but was ruled out under the updated protocols after a spotter saw the quarterback stumble, head coach Mike McDaniel said postgame, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. He was also evaluated for an elbow injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Pitts, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Panthers' Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers' 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No....
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#Buccaneers#American Football#Atlanta Falcons
theScore

Brady on controversial penalty call vs. Falcons: 'I don't throw the flags'

Tom Brady didn't have much to say about the controversial roughing the passer penalty call that gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a crucial first-down conversion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. "I don't throw the flags," the quarterback said postgame, according to NFL Network's...
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

MNF best bets: Another Chiefs' blowout under the prime-time lights?

Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday boosted the accounts or left little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting. There will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Browns trade for Falcons' Deion Jones

The Atlanta Falcons traded linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Monday. Cleveland acquired Jones and a seventh-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round selection. Jones will earn about $1.39 million for the rest of this season after restructuring his deal earlier this year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Spurs' Josh Richardson: Will be ready for regular season

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Richardson (knee) "for sure" will be ready for the Spurs' regular-season opener on Oct. 19, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. Richardson did not travel to Utah for Tuesday's preseason game due to a minor knee issue. Even if he does not return for Thursday's preseason finale versus the Thunder, Popovich confirmed that he will not miss any regular-season action. Richardson is in line to be one of the Spurs' top guard options off the bench this season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Report: Hornets' Ball expected to miss start of season with ankle sprain

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is expected to miss time to begin the regular season, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The former Rookie of the Year will undergo treatment after an MRI revealed he suffered a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Tuesday. Ball suffered the injury in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Panthers fire Matt Rhule in 3rd season of 7-year contract

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday following a 1-4 start to the season. Rhule was in his third campaign in Carolina and leaves with an 11-27 record. He went 5-11 in his rookie year and 5-12 last season. Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Pistons' Bagley leaves game early with knee injury

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley will not return to Tuesday's preseason contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a right knee injury in the first quarter, the team announced. Bagley fell to the court after his knee buckled while trying to switch onto Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl cutting through...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Raiders' Adams pushes photographer to ground after MNF loss

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground on his way to the locker room following the team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams apologized for the incident when speaking to reporters postgame. "That was just frustration mixed with him...
NFL
theScore

Fantasy: Week 6 Rankings - Defenses (Updated)

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 6.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy