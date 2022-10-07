Read full article on original website
"Serena was the one player that I felt I could not beat" - former player King recalls stress of playing Williams
Former player Vania King explained the sheer difficulty of playing against Serena and why she was so hard to beat. Many players have faced the extremely challenging nature of playing Serena Williams. One of them, Vania King, emphasized how the match is much more than simply a game since you also have to deal with Serena's legend in addition to the player.
Frances Tiafoe battles to reach Japan Open final, sets up all-American clash with Taylor Fritz
Frances Tiafoe added a little more sparkle to his already glittering season by beating South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to set up an all-American final against Taylor Fritz at the Japan Open on Saturday. Tiafoe, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open in September,...
Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
Taylor Fritz downs Frances Tiafoe to win Japan Open
Taylor Fritz beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in a tense final to win the Japan Open on Sunday and claim his third title of the year. The two 24-year-olds traded breaks in the opening set before the greater consistency of Fritz took him ahead in the tiebreak and he secured it with a cracking forehand, breaking his opponent's streak of 13 tiebreak wins.
Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Tsitsipas to win Astana title
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic lifted the Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan after sealing a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The Serbian Wimbledon champion took his win streak to nine after wrapping up the final in 75 minutes without facing a break point and booked his place at next month's ATP Finals.
"I was surprised he retired, he looked completely fine" - Djokovic on Medvedev's surprising retirement
Daniil Medvedev abruptly retired from his match against Novak Djokovic leaving the Serbian stunned at what happened. Despite the fact that everyone in the arena was preparing for an exciting third set, Medvedev approached Djokovic to shake his hand. As soon as the match ended, the Serbian was in shock and had trouble understanding what had happened:
Rafa Nadal could still topple Carlos Alcaraz and take season-ending World No.1
Rafael Nadal and family are celebrating the birth of their first child, a boy named Rafael, after his tennis great dad. The news comes as great joy and relief for the 22-Grand Slam champion and his wife Maria after reports of a difficult pregnancy. And the Nadals could be set...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Unhappy News
The United States women's national team was without Alex Morgan during their friendly against England on Friday. Morgan, one of the best goal scorers in soccer history, wasn't too happy watching from home. The legendary USWNT star took to social media to voice her displeasure with an "offside" call against...
LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State: "I'm Looking At Bronny But I'm Looking At Myself At Like 18 Like If I Would Have Stepped On A College Campus..."
LeBron James' decision to directly head to the NBA after high school proved to be the right call. Immediately upon his arrival, James showed there was no reason for him to spend time developing his game in college, as he averaged over 20 points per game as an 18-year-old rookie.
ATP Tokyo Final Prediction – Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz
It will be an all-American battle to decide the 2022 ATP Tokyo Open with Frances Tiafoe set to take on his compatriot Taylor Fritz in the Japanese capital. Both men have played some fine tennis so far this week and both will believe they have the quality to win this match. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our prediction for the final, but who will come out on top?
Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."
Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have had two different seasons in the past two years. Even though they reached the NBA playoffs last campaign, it wasn't the same experience they had in 2021, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and lost to the eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks. Last...
Taylor Fritz debuts Top 10 in ATP Rankings coming close to Novak Djokovic who remains 7th
The ATP Tour's victors last week were Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic, although only the American advanced in the rankings. He rose to eighth in the rankings after winning in Tokyo as the triumph earned him 500 ATP points. It's the first time Fritz has entered the top 10, as he now stares at Novak Djokovic who remained number seven with about an 800-point difference.
Draymond Green to step away from Warriors, apologizes for punching Jordan Poole: 'I failed as a leader. I failed as a man'
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke to the media on Saturday for the first time since video surfaced of him punching teammate Jordan Poole at a team practice earlier this week. Along with saying he is going to step away from the team for the time being and give...
LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."
LeBron James being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft was a dream come to for the organization. Prior to drafting James, the Cavs were one of the worst teams in the league and were in desperate need of a player who could become a superstar. Well,...
Patrick Beverley On Russell Westbrook Showing Up For His Introductory Press Conference: "It Felt Like A Homie That I Didn't Know I Had"
When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley, all eyes were on Russell Westbrook. Beverley and Westbrook had clashed numerous times in the past, but in what has been a major surprise, the two have gotten along surprisingly well. Beverley even went as far as calling Westbrook his best...
"I feel like it’s not a bad rivalry" - Medvedev on facing Djokovic again
At the 2022 Astana Open, Daniil Medvedev will be playing already in the semifinals after destroying Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-1, 6-1. The Russian has been very dominant at the ATP 500 event in Kazakhstan so far and he will try to continue also in the semifinals. However, he will face Novak Djokovic who is on a 14-match winning streak in ATP matches and he will be trying to add his third consecutive title. Yet, Daniil Medvedev will be there to stop him as he spoke about his quarterfinal opponent as well as the Serbian during the press conference.
Djokovic Earns 15th Nitto ATP Finals Qualification
Novak Djokovic is the fifth player to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, joining Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud. The Serbian will pursue a record-tying sixth title at the season finale from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. Djokovic claimed his spot in Turin under the...
Novak Djokovic edges ahead of rival Rafael Nadal in race for highest career win percentage
Novak Djokovic has the highest men’s winning percentage in history after he claimed his 90th ATP title with his Astana Open win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. The triumph guarantees Djokovic his spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin following his second tournament win in seven days. Victory in Kazakhstan...
After stunning 72nd-hole meltdown, Patrick Cantlay explains risky strategy
It was Tom Kim and Patrick Cantlay, duking it out in what seemed like a Sunday singles match we might see at the Presidents Cup for years to come. When the final group came to the 18th tee Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open, they were tied at five under and it looked like we might be headed for bonus golf for the second straight week.
