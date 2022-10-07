ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Kearney Hub

Putin: Bridge blast 'a terrorist act'

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in its...
POLITICS
Kearney Hub

AP News Summary at 11:21 p.m. EDT

Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia President Vladimir Putin is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services. In a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Putin said “there’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure.” His investigative chief said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, say a Russian missile strike on a southern city has killed 13 people and partially collapsed an apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.
POLITICS
Kearney Hub

Russia unleashes attacks

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months, a lethal barrage that smashed civilian targets, knocked out power and water, shattered buildings and killed at least 14 people. Ukraine's Emergency Service said almost 100...
EUROPE
Kearney Hub

Tulsi Gabbard leaves Democratic Party, calling it an 'elitist cabal'

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic Party, saying it is under "complete control of an elitist cabal" and urging "fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats" to leave the party with her. "I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that is now under...
HAWAII STATE
Action News Jax

German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said...
BUSINESS
Tom Malinowski
Mohammed Bin Salman
Jamal Khashoggi
Joe Biden
Kearney Hub

Afghanistan's money crumbling, just like its economy

KABUL, Afghanistan — Remember cash? These days, when a wave of a phone or credit card gets you a cup of coffee or more, it's easy to forget what actual bills look like — and the abuse they receive in an average five-year life span. Not for Allah...
MARKETS
Kearney Hub

Border chief: Migrant relocation plan backfiring

WASHINGTON — A few days after Daniel got off a plane in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, where he had been flown from San Antonio with other migrants by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his phone buzzed. It was a WhatsApp message from a friend back home: I heard you can...
TEXAS STATE
Kearney Hub

Russia retaliates against Ukraine; 'Smile' repeats; Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Russia has unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the strikes on Ukraine on Monday came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack on a bridge to Crimea.
POLITICS
Kearney Hub

Floods fuel drive for climate compensation

DADU, Pakistan — Every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s massive monsoon-driven floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home is destroyed, as is the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with are scattered, finding refuge elsewhere.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Tear gas fired as Iranians rally over Mahsa Amini's death

Iranian security forces fired tear gas Wednesday at a lawyers' protest over Mahsa Amini's death, said a rights group, which also raised the death toll to at least 108 from the crackdown on the nearly month-long movement. - Children in adult prisons - The Tehran-based Children's Rights Protection Society, which reported a death toll of 28 for minors, condemned security forces for violence against children.
PROTESTS
Kearney Hub

North Korea takes aggressive stand

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea's recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to "hit and wipe out" potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
WORLD

