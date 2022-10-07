Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
Kearney Hub
Putin: Bridge blast 'a terrorist act'
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in its...
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 11:21 p.m. EDT
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia President Vladimir Putin is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services. In a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Putin said “there’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure.” His investigative chief said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, say a Russian missile strike on a southern city has killed 13 people and partially collapsed an apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Russia unleashes attacks
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months, a lethal barrage that smashed civilian targets, knocked out power and water, shattered buildings and killed at least 14 people. Ukraine's Emergency Service said almost 100...
Moscow announces 8 suspects arrested in bombing of Kerch Bridge linking Crimea and Russia
Intelligence authorities in Moscow have announced the arrest of eight suspects in connection with Saturday's bridge bombing that killed three people while knocking out a critical supply line between Russia and Crimea.
Kearney Hub
Tulsi Gabbard leaves Democratic Party, calling it an 'elitist cabal'
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic Party, saying it is under "complete control of an elitist cabal" and urging "fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats" to leave the party with her. "I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that is now under...
German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites
BERLIN — (AP) — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
Afghanistan's money crumbling, just like its economy
KABUL, Afghanistan — Remember cash? These days, when a wave of a phone or credit card gets you a cup of coffee or more, it's easy to forget what actual bills look like — and the abuse they receive in an average five-year life span. Not for Allah...
Kearney Hub
Border chief: Migrant relocation plan backfiring
WASHINGTON — A few days after Daniel got off a plane in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, where he had been flown from San Antonio with other migrants by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his phone buzzed. It was a WhatsApp message from a friend back home: I heard you can...
Kearney Hub
Russia retaliates against Ukraine; 'Smile' repeats; Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Russia has unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the strikes on Ukraine on Monday came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack on a bridge to Crimea.
Kearney Hub
Floods fuel drive for climate compensation
DADU, Pakistan — Every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s massive monsoon-driven floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home is destroyed, as is the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with are scattered, finding refuge elsewhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
US rail strike threat returns; Israel, Lebanon reach 'historic' deal; 'rough' week for NFL officials
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and NUHA DOLBY - Associated Press. Updated 4 hrs ago. By JOHN ANTCZAK - Associated Press. Updated 5 hrs ago. By...
NFL・
Tear gas fired as Iranians rally over Mahsa Amini's death
Iranian security forces fired tear gas Wednesday at a lawyers' protest over Mahsa Amini's death, said a rights group, which also raised the death toll to at least 108 from the crackdown on the nearly month-long movement. - Children in adult prisons - The Tehran-based Children's Rights Protection Society, which reported a death toll of 28 for minors, condemned security forces for violence against children.
Kearney Hub
North Korea takes aggressive stand
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea's recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to "hit and wipe out" potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
Comments / 1