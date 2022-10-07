Raymond Ray McPike, 70, of Concord, AR, died on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was born on April 13, 1952, in Holland, MO, to the late Samuel and Lola (Russell) McPike. He was of Christian faith and served the Lord Jesus Christ as a member of the Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Concord, AR, but also by the way he lived his life. Raymond believed in the value of hard work. He especially enjoyed working with his hands. In one form or another, Raymond was a mechanic for most of his life. He loved to work on cars. Raymond also enjoyed making things out of wood. He was very skilled at woodwork. Raymond was a “jack of all trades” who basically never wanted to be couped up inside. He loved the outdoors and wanted to be working on something. But of all his passions and hobbies, nothing made Raymond happier than spending time with his family, especially his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Raymond was a hardworking and loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather (or “paw-paw” as he was affectionately known), uncle, cousin, and friend, and he never met a stranger. Everybody that was blessed to know Raymond, loved him and will miss him dearly.

