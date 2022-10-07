Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Nearly 700 attend Intimidator Group National Dealer Meeting
Featured image: Robert Foster, senior business advisor and founder of Intimidator Group, addresses the gathering of dealers and vendors at the company’s annual National Dealer Meeting held Sept. 12-13 in Batesville. Intimidator Group recently hosted its National Dealer Meeting Sept. 12-13 at the facility on White Drive in Batesville.
Kait 8
Spencer’s returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado destroyed its Jonesboro store, Spencer’s is returning. The new store will be located in Caraway Commons next to Hallmark. On March 28, 2020, an EF-3 tornado tore through the heart of The Mall at Turtle Creek, forcing several...
whiterivernow.com
LISTEN: Find out details about tomorrow’s HealthFirst women’s event
Fall is returning to Batesville, and with that comes HealthFirst, the annual women’s health event hosted by White River Health (WRH) and First Community Bank (FCB). For the first time since the start of COVID-19, this year’s HealthFirst Women’s Health Event will be indoors. HealthFirst Women’s Health...
Kait 8
Walk, run, roll to help the disabled
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens came out to walk, run, and roll for our community’s disabled. Saturday was the second annual Walk-Run-Roll Family and Pet Walk hosted by the Jonesboro Human Development Center. The family-friendly event welcomed all, even your furry friends. Some residents attending the event say they...
Kait 8
Small town festival, big time turnout
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of people were in Weiner Saturday, celebrating the 46th annual Arkansas Rice Festival. Weiner is a town with less than 1,000 people, but every year the small farming community bands together to put on the Arkansas Rice Festival, keeping a long-standing tradition alive. For Weiner...
Kait 8
Family Council speaks out on opposition over marijuana measure
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas is speaking out on their opposition. Family Council Action Committee made a stop in Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 7 ahead of the November ballot to discuss a variety of issues.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mildred Pauline Weatherford Fowlkes
Mildred Pauline Weatherford Fowlkes, age 97, died peacefully at her home on October 7, 2022. She was the youngest child born to Rebecca Floy Aclin and William Otha Weatherford of El Paso, Arkansas. In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Whitman W. Fowlkes; brothers,...
Kait 8
30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re looking to do something this weekend in Poinsett County, the Trumann Wild Duck Festival is going on right now. The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the second weekend of October. Among the attractions...
KTLO
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
Kait 8
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman is speaking up after she said her biracial child was criticized for her complexion. Four-year-old Charleigh Bullock of Caraway has been competing in pageants since she was 6 months old. Her mom, Amber Fletcher, said she loves dressing up and getting her makeup done.
Kait 8
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
bestofarkansassports.com
Hits Just Keep Coming with Homegrown Star Recruit’s Decision about Hogs
The hits just keep coming for Arkansas football. Riding a three-game losing streak and dealing with numerous injuries, the Razorbacks are now feeling it on the recruiting trail, as 2024 four-star running back Braylen Russell has backed off his pledge. The announcement, which Russell shared via a graphic on Twitter,...
Kait 8
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A large presence of law enforcement was reported in Brookland Sunday. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and Brookland Police Department were at a home on Jody Cove around 1 p.m. Sunday. A KAIT reporter spoke with neighbors near the area that stated they heard gunshots...
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders meets supporters at first event since surgery
Candidates for Arkansas Governor are making the final push as the November election date inches closer.
KTLO
AR Highway Commission asks for injunction against junkyard in Fulton County
The Arkansas State Highway Commission has petitioned for a mandatory injunction against owners of a junkyard along State Highway 9 in Fulton County. State Highway 9 is subject to the Arkansas Highway Beautification Act of 1965, which requires states to provide enforcement of billboard and junkyard control measures or risk the loss of federal funding.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Raymond Ray McPike
Raymond Ray McPike, 70, of Concord, AR, died on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was born on April 13, 1952, in Holland, MO, to the late Samuel and Lola (Russell) McPike. He was of Christian faith and served the Lord Jesus Christ as a member of the Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Concord, AR, but also by the way he lived his life. Raymond believed in the value of hard work. He especially enjoyed working with his hands. In one form or another, Raymond was a mechanic for most of his life. He loved to work on cars. Raymond also enjoyed making things out of wood. He was very skilled at woodwork. Raymond was a “jack of all trades” who basically never wanted to be couped up inside. He loved the outdoors and wanted to be working on something. But of all his passions and hobbies, nothing made Raymond happier than spending time with his family, especially his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Raymond was a hardworking and loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather (or “paw-paw” as he was affectionately known), uncle, cousin, and friend, and he never met a stranger. Everybody that was blessed to know Raymond, loved him and will miss him dearly.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Reba Floy McGaha Lemon
Reba Floy McGaha Lemon, 87, of Batesville passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born December 23, 1934, in Batesville, Arkansas to Ruel McGaha and Villa Olean Stroud McGaha. Reba was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Her family was very important to her and she loved her...
Kait 8
Arkansas State football falls to James Madison
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves football trailed by 8 with 10:21 remaining. But James Madison pulled away to beat Arkansas State 42-20 in Jonesboro. Quarterback Todd Centeio threw for 394 yards and 4 touchdowns. JMU racked up 598 yards of total offense. Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 158 yards and 2 scores. The Dukes stay perfect on the season, they’re now 5-0 overall, 3-0 in SBC.
KTLO
Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
