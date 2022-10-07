Read full article on original website
Related
Warriors' Draymond Green fined for punching teammate Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors decided fine Draymond Green rather than suspending the forward for his punch of teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice, coach Steve Kerr announced.
Patriots jump significantly in ESPN power rankings, following win over Lions
The New England Patriots had a 29-0 shutout victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon and moved up eight spots in ESPN’s playoff rankings as a result. Previously, the Patriots were ranked at the 27th spot. However, the new rankings had them move all the way up to the 19th spot. New England is looking to get into a bit of a groove, following their victory over the Lions. They face a tough Cleveland Browns team next, with a surging rookie quarterback in Bailey Zappe under center.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0