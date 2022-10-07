ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Wave 3

Fans, sponsors, players react to Racing Louisville investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former coach of Racing Louisville FC is front and center of sexual assault allegations. Fans are upset and disgusted, and sponsorships have been suspended. The national report came out Monday, detailing the sexual harassment, misconduct, and abuse across women’s soccer. Former Racing Louisville Coach Christy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

New pickleball entertainment coming to Louisville’s riverfront

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s riverfront will soon be transformed with new pickleball entertainment. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport, combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. An acre of land along the riverfront will feature several outdoor pickleball courts adjacent...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week

Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Gray’s Louisville (10.10.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

6 Louisville Haunted Houses Guaranteed to Terrify

If you love the thought of being chased by a guy with a chainsaw or starring in your own horror film, this list is for you. We’ve gathered a round-up of Louisville haunted houses that range from “terrifying” to “not even Stephen King would set foot in here.” Check out these six places you need to visit this season … if you’re okay with losing a little sleep.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
sbadamsthetower.com

Jack Harlow: Come Home The Kids Miss You Review

After a long wait, Come Home The Kids Miss You made its public debut online and on tour. Infamous rapper, Jackman Harlow, born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky is adored by many. As all twenty-six venues in different cities around the U.S. and Canada were sold out, Harlow has grown more and more famous over the years. I was fortunate enough to see Harlow in Chicago on October 1, 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pride Center opens in Louisville on National Coming Out Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Pride Foundation announced the official opening of the first-ever Pride Center to come to Louisville on Tuesday. This is the first LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville in 40 years, the release said. The Pride Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Catching up with bartender who won Louisville cocktail competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro hosted a big competition to find a cocktail to officially name “The Louisville.”. Judges wanted more than just a great tasting drink; they wanted a story to go along with it. WAVE News spoke with SC Baker, the bartender at Expo Bar who...

