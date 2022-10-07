Read full article on original website
Wave 3
‘Scotty’s Iroquois’: Banner unveiled for Scotty Davenport at high school alma mater
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The men’s basketball coach of Bellarmine University and former Iroquois High School graduate was honored on Monday with a new banner along the side of the school. Scotty Davenport was surprised as the 11 foot by 20 foot banner was revealed along the side of...
Wave 3
Fans, sponsors, players react to Racing Louisville investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former coach of Racing Louisville FC is front and center of sexual assault allegations. Fans are upset and disgusted, and sponsorships have been suspended. The national report came out Monday, detailing the sexual harassment, misconduct, and abuse across women’s soccer. Former Racing Louisville Coach Christy...
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
Wave 3
New pickleball entertainment coming to Louisville’s riverfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s riverfront will soon be transformed with new pickleball entertainment. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport, combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. An acre of land along the riverfront will feature several outdoor pickleball courts adjacent...
Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week
Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
Louisville.com
Gray’s Louisville (10.10.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
styleblueprint.com
6 Louisville Haunted Houses Guaranteed to Terrify
If you love the thought of being chased by a guy with a chainsaw or starring in your own horror film, this list is for you. We’ve gathered a round-up of Louisville haunted houses that range from “terrifying” to “not even Stephen King would set foot in here.” Check out these six places you need to visit this season … if you’re okay with losing a little sleep.
Get a little bit of everything at 'The Taste of Louisville'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two years hiatus, Taste of Louisville is celebrating 48 years of some of the best food and drinks in the industry. 30 restaurants will be line up inside the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to a their website. Guest can expect...
wdrb.com
New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
Wave 3
Jefferson Community & Technical College making push for more JCPS students
Louisville author on the resurgence of her book about the manager of Elvis. The recent Elvis film has meant a renewed interest in Elvis' manager, the man known as "The Colonel." New phone app allows users to give money to homeless residents. Updated: 6 hours ago. So far, creators say...
sbadamsthetower.com
Jack Harlow: Come Home The Kids Miss You Review
After a long wait, Come Home The Kids Miss You made its public debut online and on tour. Infamous rapper, Jackman Harlow, born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky is adored by many. As all twenty-six venues in different cities around the U.S. and Canada were sold out, Harlow has grown more and more famous over the years. I was fortunate enough to see Harlow in Chicago on October 1, 2022.
Wave 3
Pride Center opens in Louisville on National Coming Out Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Pride Foundation announced the official opening of the first-ever Pride Center to come to Louisville on Tuesday. This is the first LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville in 40 years, the release said. The Pride Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m....
wdrb.com
Kentucky 911 dispatcher moonlights as a country music singer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When calm turns to chaos, Megan Stout is the one who takes the call in Shelby County. There's power behind her voice, in more ways than one. "I jokingly say I moonlight as a dispatcher," Stout said with a smile. Talent is hiding on the other...
wdrb.com
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
wdrb.com
Kentucky, southern Indiana counties issuing burn bans during dry conditions
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Due to a lack of recent rainfall, several Kentucky and southern Indiana counties recently issued burn bans. Clark County, Indiana, just issued its ban Monday. "We obviously don't want to inconvenience the citizens but we also don't want to have a disaster in our community and...
wdrb.com
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
Wave 3
Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An overnight break-in left behind a very tough Sunday morning surprise for members of the AMVETS Daniel Boone Post 1 in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. The group finds itself in a fight for survival after thieves trashed their building and make off with and estimated $8,500 in cash.
Wave 3
Catching up with bartender who won Louisville cocktail competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro hosted a big competition to find a cocktail to officially name “The Louisville.”. Judges wanted more than just a great tasting drink; they wanted a story to go along with it. WAVE News spoke with SC Baker, the bartender at Expo Bar who...
