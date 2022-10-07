Read full article on original website
Related
Brian Kelly on OL Will Campbell: 'He practiced yesterday and will practice today'
LSU head coach Brian Kelly revealed some good news for the team on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. Kelly said offensive lineman Will Campbell has left the hospital following his admittance last Friday and he was able to practice on Tuesday. Not only is Campbell practicing this week but he has...
Coaches Corner: 2023 LSU commit Kylin Jackson
2023 four-star LSU safety commit Kylin Jackson continues to be a leader on one of the best defenses in Louisiana at Zachary.
Top 15 Cam Scott WENT OFF in last night's win
Cam Scott came in at No. 14 in the 2024 On3 150 update, keeping the 6-foot-5 shooting guard among the top 15 players in the country. This is ahead of his industry-standard 2024 On3 Consensus No. 23 ranking. On Tuesday night, Scott exploded for 51 points in a Glymph Fall...
