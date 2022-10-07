Read full article on original website
All she does is win: Silva captures Flight 2 singles title
Valpo Women’s Tennis freshman Moira Silva has had a flawless rookie season, literally. She went her entire first season without losing a match, and has already been crowned a conference champion. She improved her record to 9-0 and brought home the Flight 2 Singles award from the Missouri Valley...
Volleyball bests conference newcomers
Valpo Volleyball continued its conference success on Oct. 7, capturing a victory against Murray State in straight sets to extend their win-streak to three games. The first set of the match started out very back and forth, but Valpo was able to capture momentum after two consecutive aces by redshirt freshman Addy Kois made it 20-12 in favor of the Beacons and forced a Murray State timeout.
Sororities lack philanthropy platform on university website
Quite frequently I find myself perusing Valparaiso University’s website (valpo.edu if you aren’t familiar). The website houses helpful answers to various questions I have regarding not only faculty, staff and departments, but it also offers a glimpse into student life on campus. Naturally, I looked through pages connecting to organizations I am a member of to see how updated the information is. Here is where my aimless wandering turned sour.
