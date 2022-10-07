Read full article on original website
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
Idaho State Journal
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in...
Sweet socialism
I would just like to remind people that in 2013, then Congressman Ron DeSantis, along with Marco Rubio, voted against hurricane relief money for New York and New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy. Now the Governor of Florida, DeSantis is first in line with his hand out, asking for some of that sweet, sweet socialism.
Gov. Little criticizes Biden’s pardons for federal offenses for marijuana possession
Idaho Gov. Brad Little criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon thousands of people who have federal offenses for simple marijuana possession. In Thursday’s announcement of executive actions, Biden also called on the country’s governors to follow his example and issue pardons for state offenses for simple marijuana possession. Little issued a written statement Friday. ...
