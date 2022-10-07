ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Idaho State Journal

Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in...
Idaho State Journal

Sweet socialism

I would just like to remind people that in 2013, then Congressman Ron DeSantis, along with Marco Rubio, voted against hurricane relief money for New York and New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy. Now the Governor of Florida, DeSantis is first in line with his hand out, asking for some of that sweet, sweet socialism.
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little criticizes Biden’s pardons for federal offenses for marijuana possession

Idaho Gov. Brad Little criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon thousands of people who have federal offenses for simple marijuana possession. In Thursday’s announcement of executive actions, Biden also called on the country’s governors to follow his example and issue pardons for state offenses for simple marijuana possession. Little issued a written statement Friday. ...
